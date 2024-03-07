FC 24: How to complete Showdown Chilwell SBC - Costs & Solutions

Another insane LB in Ultimate Team!

09 Mar 2024 10:38 PM +00:00

EA has just dropped a new set of Showdown SBCs into FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of the Showdown Series event, and players can now get their hands on two new Premier League players! Here we have the Showdown Chilwell SBC.

Newcastle and Chelsea face off in the Premier League on Monday 11 March, and this game decides whether the two Showdown players will be given an upgraded to their new special card.

In this piece, we will be covering the Showdown Ben Chilwell player card which is now available via SBC, and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add the left-back to your Ultimate Team.

Showdown Chilwell SBC Cheapest Solutions

There is a new set of Showdown players out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, as Newcastle and Chelsea battle it out in the Premier League on Monday Night Football.

Both sides have been performing under their expectations and with Newcastle in eighth place, and Chelsea in 11th, three points are vital for a chance of European football next season, especially under the new league format.

The winner of the match will see either Ben Chilwell or Alexander Isak receive a +2 upgrade to their Showdown item.

EA has given Chilwell an 88 OVR Showdown card with some incredible stats including 96 Positioning, 92 Crossing, and 91 Shot Power.

Ben Chilwell has also been given the Long Ball Pass and Incisive Pass PlayStyles+.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Showdown Ben Chilwell SBC, so you can add the English left-back to your Ultimate Team.

England

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players from: England

Min. Team Rating: 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EasySBC England

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players from: Premier League

Min. Team Rating: 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EasySBC Premier League

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

Once you have submitted the squads necessary for this SBC you will be able to add Showdown Ben Chilwell to your Ultimate Team, with the cost of this SBC around 80K Coins.

