Genshin Impact Wriothesley Materials Pre-Farming Guide

The rugged prison warden of Fontaine, Wriothesley, will be receiving his first Genshin Impact banner very soon. While Chief Justice Neuvillette has already made an appearance in the recent narrative developments within the Fontaine Archon Quest, Wriothesley is yet to make his debut. Nonetheless, Genshin players are eagerly anticipating his arrival after discovering an endearing detail in his idle animation, along with leaks that unveil his formidable ability kit.

For those eager to begin gathering his Ascension and Talent Materials in anticipation of his banner release, we have you covered with our comprehensive Wriothesley pre-farming guide here!

Wriothesley release date

As per leaks shared by credible Genshin Impact leakers, Wriothesley will be a 5-star Cryo Catalyst unit, with gameplay centred around punching his opponents to the curb.

You'll have the opportunity to welcome the "intimidating yet surprisingly gentle" Wriothesley to your roster in Version 4.1. If there are no unprecedented deals, Version 4.1 should be released on 27 September 2023.

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Wriothesley

Wriothelsey Ascension materials

Unfortunately, some of Wriothelsey's materials are locked behind the upcoming Genshin Impact Version 4.1 update. But don't worry, there's still plenty of other materials you can get a head start on!

Shivada Lazurite

As is customary for the Cryo units of Genshin Impact, Wriothesley requires Shivada Lazurite crystals for ascension.

You can obtain Shivada Lazurite crystals by defeating Genshin Impact bosses such as the Cryo Regisvine or Cryo Hypostasis. Additionally, you can convert crystals of other elements into Cryo crystals using the Crafting Table and some Dust of Azoth.

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: Genshin Impact Shivada Lazurite Ascension Material Stones for Cryo Characters in Genshin Impact

In order to fully ascend Wriothesley, you will need to farm the following:

Shivada Lazurite Sliver x1

Shivada Lazurite Fragments x9

Shivada Lazurite Chunks x9

Shivada Lazurite Gemstones x6

Clockwork Meka drops: Meshing Gear

The Clockwork Meka are the new common enemies of Fontaine. They can be found patrolling the offshore and underwater regions of Fontaine. Abundant in number, you can come across numerous Clockwork Meka scattered throughout the already accessible areas of Fontaine.

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: HoYoverse Meshing Gears dropped by Clockwork Meka, new common enemies of Fontaine

To reach level 90 with Wriothesley, make sure to accrue the following:

Meshing Gear x18

Mechanical Spur Gears x30

Artificed Dynamic Gear x36

Experimental Field Generator drop: Tubion Device

The Tubion Device is a material dropped by an unreleased boss known as the Experimental Field Generator. The Tubion Device takes on the appearance of a mechanical gear with a central rotating ring.

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: Blednayaleaks Tubion Device

Experimental Field Generator should make its debut in the upcoming Version 4.1 update.

In order to fully ascend Wriothesley, you will need to acquire 46 Tubion Devices

Subdetection Unit

This mechanical scarab-esque beetle is Wriothesley’s local speciality Ascension material, named Subdetection Unit. As of now, you will not be able to find any Subdetection Units in the released areas of Fontaine in Version 4.0.

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: HoYoverse New Fontaine local specialty: Subdetection Unit

It is most probable that Subdetection Units will be harvestable in the 4.1 update.

To fully ascend Wriothesley, you will need to harvest 168 Subdetection Units

Wriothesley Talent materials

Again, Clockwork Meka drops must be obtained to raise Wriothesley’s Talent levels. To level Wriothesley’s Talents to the max, you'll require the following quantities:

Meshing Gear x18

Mechanical Spur Gears x66

Artificed Dynamic Gear x93

Pale Forgotten Glory: Order Series

The Genshin Impact Fontaine 4.0 update introduced a couple of Talent Book Domains. Among them is the Pale Forgotten Glory domain, offering players the chance to obtain the Order Talent Book for Wriothesley.

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: HoYoverse Pale Forgotten Glory location

Pale Forgotten Glory is situated underwater, to the south of Fontaine's Salacia Plain. Order Series books can be obtained in the Pale Forgotten Glory on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

To max Wriothesley's Talents, you will need to collect the following amount of Order Talent Books:

Teachings of Order x9

Guides to Order x63

Philosophies of Order x114

Trounce Domain: The Realm of Beginnings

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: HoYoverse Trounce Domain: The Realm of Beginnings location

The weekly boss, Guardian of Apep’s Oasis, is located in a Trounce Domain between the Desert of Hadramaveth and the Girdle of the Sands in the Sumeru desert.

The domain, The Realm of Beginnings, will only be available after you’ve completed Nahida’s second Story Quest.

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: HoYoverse Primordial Greenbloom

Once Guardian of Apep’s Oasis is defeated, it will drop Primordial Greenbloom, which is a talent material to level up Wriothesley's Talents.

You will need 18 Everamber to max all Wriothesley's abilities, 6 for each Talent

That was everything you needed to know to kickstart your Ascension and Talent material reserves for Wriothesley!

Interested in learning more about the Duke of the Fortress of Meropide, Wriothesley? We've got you covered. Discover Wriothesley's full kit, and learn everything you need to know about his character in our Wriothesley character guide here!

On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule.