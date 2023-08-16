Genshin Impact Icewind Suite Boss Guide: Location, how to beat it, best team comp

The new Genshin Impact boss, the Icewind Suite, was a grandiose gift from the Fontaine Research Institute, composed of two pieces: “Dirge of Coppelia” and “Nemesis of Coppelius”. Their creators wished to infuse the value of fine arts into the clockwork machinery of Fontaine, resulting in the birth of the elegant Meka duo.

However, with the institute falling under the control of mechanic Maillardet, the Icewind Suite underwent modifications, transforming it into a combat meka that now serves to collect combat data. This is where players come to play.

Drawing inspiration from medieval dance moves and figure skating, the unique combat style of the Icewind Suite invites players to partake with the duo bosses in a completely novel combat experience. Here, you'll find a comprehensive Icewind Suite boss guide covering everything you need to know about the new boss of Version 4.0, including its location, strategies for defeating it, rewards dropped upon its defeat, and more!

Icewind Suite location

Credit: HoYoverse (Game8) Icewind Suite Location

The Icewind Suite can be found right above the Opera Epiclese, in the northwest area of the Court of Fontaine Region, near the Fountain of Lucine. To reach the Fountain of Lucine, take the Aquabus from the Court of Fontaine to Marcotte Station.

To initiate the boss fight, you must speak to the Clockwork Meka engineer, Maillardet, who is located near the stairs leading to the Icewind Suite boss arena. Depending on your choice to battle either "Dirge of Coppelia" or "Nemesis of Coppelius," you will be rewarded accordingly.

Icewind Suite attack patterns

Credit: HoYoverse Coppelia Anemo attacks

The female counterpart of the Meka duo, Coppelia, is able to unleash deadly Anemo attacks with her fan. Be mindful of the Anemo whirlwinds that she can spawn periodically around the arena, and steer clear of them.

Credit: HoYoverse Coppelius Cryo attack

Her dance partner, Coppelius, releases quick bursts of Cryo attacks. With a wave of a staff, Coppelius sends out a deadly line of icicles in front of him, inflicting significant damage. To evade this attack, closely observe his movements and adjust your positioning accordingly.

Tips and tricks to defeat the Icewind Suite

The Clockwork Meka of Fontaine are powered through a system called the Arkhe System, which comprises two contrasting energies: Pneuma and Ousia. Each Meka has either a Pneuma or Ousia alignment. Employing attacks of the opposing energy alignment can trigger an "overload," disrupting the Clockwork Meka's power supply and leaving them vulnerable and immobilised.

Their innate vulnerability to opposing energies can be exploited in the Icewind Suite boss fight.

Credit: HoYoverse Icewind Suite: Coppelia and Coppelius

Against Coppelia, make sure to attack her with Pneuma (Light) when she halts at the centre of the area while creating Anemo Whirlwinds. Utilise this moment of vulnerability to inflict as much damage as possible.

Against Coppelius, incapacitate him with Ousia (Dark) attacks when he halts at the centre of the arena, exposed.

Icewind Suite best team comp

Given Coppelia and Coppelius' susceptibility to their opposing energies, it is recommended to include characters in your party who possess the Pneuma or Ousia alignment, respectively. As of now, the following characters' alignments have been officially confirmed:

Arkhe: Pneuma

Lyney

Hydro Traveller

Neuvillette

Arkhe: Ousia

Lynette

Freminet

Wriothesley

Don't fret if your party lacks Fontaine characters with an

innate Arkhe alignment! As Icewind Suite does not possess any notable elemental or physical resistance, feel free to employ your favourite team with a strong DPS and you are good to go.

Icewind Suite drop rewards

Credit: HoYoverse Icewind Suite drops

Depending on which Meka you chose to battle, you will receive either the Ousia-aligned drop (bluish purple, from defeating Coppelia) or the Pneuma-aligned drop (yellowish white, from defeating Coppelius).

That's all you needed to know about the Icewind Suite Boss fight!

Credit: HoYoverse

