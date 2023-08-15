Genshin Impact Wriothesley Kit Leaked: Elemental Skill, Burst, Passive Talents, and Constellations

The enigmatic prison warden of Fontaine, Wriothesley, has set Genshin Impact players scrambling for Primogems ever since a credible leaker shared his full ability kit. The highly anticipated Genshin Impact Fontaine expansion has finally arrived, introducing fresh characters and exciting ability kits to the forefront. Among the 18 new Fontaine characters, Wriothesley stands out with his "silent and rugged" demeanour and “punchy” gameplay.

Sporting substantial boxing gloves, it's no surprise that Wriothesley's gameplay revolves around hand-to-hand combat. The 4.0 update not only heralds a new era of underwater exploration in Genshin Impact but also promises to keep players on their toes with an array of new characters worth keeping an eye out for. Here's a comprehensive overview of everything you need to know about Wriothesley's kit.

Genshin Impact Wriothesley Kit Guide

Wriothesley is an upcoming 5-star Cryo Catalyst character that hails from Fontaine. He has a unique set of abilities that will allow you to punch your opponents to the curb!

Who is Wriothesley?

The Wriothesley is the Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide and is in charge of keeping Fontiane's criminals at bay, giving them the "tranquillity" they require.

Genshin Impact Wriothesley

Wriothesley looks like a "silent and rugged" young adult, characterised by his short tousled hair and his stylish red-and-black suit. The wolf symbols and distinct red elements of his attire suggest a possible affiliation with a noble family or organisation that adopts the wolf as its emblem. Based on these visual cues, it appears that he may not be directly associated with the primary justice system of Fontaine.

Callas, the former President of the Spina di Rosula, has noted that Wriothesley is "far more worldly" than he appears. It seems that their meeting dispelled any prior doubts regarding the "Duke" title being merely superficial.

Wriothesley Basic Attacks

Forceful Fists of Frost

Normal Attack : Gathering frost around his fist, Writhesley unleashes powerful blasts of “Repelling Fists”, performing up to 5 rapid attacks that deal Cryo DMG

: Gathering frost around his fist, Writhesley unleashes powerful blasts of “Repelling Fists”, performing up to 5 rapid attacks that deal Cryo DMG Charged Attack : Consumes a fixed amount of Stamina to leap and unleash a “Vaulting Fist”, dealing AoE Cryo DMG

: Consumes a fixed amount of Stamina to leap and unleash a “Vaulting Fist”, dealing AoE Cryo DMG Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoR Cryo DMG upon impact

Wriothesley Elemental Skill

Icefang Rush

Wriothesley sprints forward a short distance, entering the “Chilling Penalty” state to unleash an increased amount of damage than before.

Chilling Penalty increases Wriothesley’s interruption resistance. On top of that, when his HP is above 50%, it will enhance his basic attack DMG. When his enhanced basic attack hit opponents, it will consume Wriothesley’s HP.

Wriothesley Elemental Burst



Darkgold Wolfbite

Activating his boxing gloves, Wriothesley strikes out an icy blast, using Icicle Impact to unleash multiple instances of AoE Cryo DMG in a frontal area.

After Icicle Impact ends, a Surging Blade will descend upon the opponent’s position, dealing Ousia-aligned Cryo DMG.

Wriothesley Passive Talents

1. There Shall Be a Plea for Justice

When Wriothesley’s HP is less than 60%, he will obtain a Gracious Rebuke. The next Charged Attack of his Normal Attack will be enhanced to become “Rebuke: Vaulting Fist”. It will not consume Stamina, deal 30% increased DMG, and will restore his HP after hitting equal to 30% of his Max HP.

2. There Shall Be a Reckoning for Sin

When Wriothesley’s current Hp increases or decreases, if he is in the Chilling Penalty state granted by Icefang Rush, Chilling Penalty will gain one stack of Prosecution Edict. There will be a maximum of 5 stacks. Each stack will increase Wriothesley's ATK by 6%.

3. The Duke’s Grace

When Wriothesley crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product.

Wriothesley Constellations

1. Terrorise the Evildoers

When Wriothesley’s HP is less than 50% or while he is in the Chilling Penalty state conferred by Icefang Rush, when the fifth attack of Repelling Fists hits, it will create a Gracious Rebuke.

On top of that, the following enhancements will be added to “Rebuke: Vaulting Fist”:

DMG dealt will be further increased to 150%

The state’s duration is extended by 4s when it lands on an opponent while Wriothesly is in the Chilling Penalty state

2. Shackle the Arrogant

When using Darkgold Wolfbite, each Prosecution Edict stack from his Passive Talent will increase its DMG by 40%

3. Punish the Frauds

Increase the level of Normal Attack: Forceful Fists of Frost by 3.

4. Redeem Those Who Suffer

The HP restored to Wriothesley through VAulting Fist will be increased to 50% of his Max HP.

Additionally, when Wriothesly is healed, if the amount of healing overflows, the following effects will occur:

If he is on the field: Wriothesley's ATK SPD will be increased by 20% for 4s

If he is off-field: All party member’s ATK SPD will be increased by 10% for 6s

These two ATK SPD buffs cannot stack.

5. Mercy for the Wrongly Accused

Increases the level of Darkgold Wolfbite by 3.

6. Cherish the Innocent

The CRIT Rate of Rebuke: Vaulting Fist will be increased by 10%, and its CRIT DMG by 80%. When DMG is released it will also unleash an icicle that deals 100% of Rebuke: Vaulting Fist’s Base DMG.



On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here!