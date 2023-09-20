Genshin Impact 4.2: Release date, banner leaks, and more

While Genshin Impact gears up for the much-anticipated launch of Version 4.1 in the coming week, leaks have sprung regarding the upcoming 4.2 update. Players hold high expectations for Version 4.2, as it promises not only the banner debut of the beloved Hydro Archon but also the return of a starry-eyed 4-star character, accompanied by an exciting map expansion.

The launch of Fontaine has propelled the open-world RPG Genshin Impact to new heights, ushering in a new era of underwater exploration, and bringing to life the 18 new Fontaine characters in their gripping Fontaine Archon Quest. Genshin players can’t wait to see what else HoYoverse has in store for the future.

Table of contents Genshin Impact 4.2 release date Genshin Impact 4.2 banners Genshin Impact 4.2 map expansion

If you're eager to get a glimpse of the upcoming update before its official release, be sure to check out our Version 4.2 hub below for all the latest details and leaks!

Genshin Impact 4.2 release date

Even though HoYoverse has yet to reveal the official release date for Version 4.2, players can make an educated guess based on the current patch schedule.

Genshin Impact is updated every six weeks, with each phase of the update lasting roughly three weeks. The respective version Special Programme Livestreams happen two weeks prior to the actual release date, usually on Fridays.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse Fontaine 4.0 diving mechanic

Version 4.1 is scheduled to be released on 27 September. As such, it's highly likely that Version 4.2 will be released on 8 November 2023, following the established maintenance schedule for new updates, with Version 4.2 becoming available at 4am (BST). Please note that due to timezone differences, players in the United States will receive the update on 7 November, at 11pm EDT.

The Version 4.2 Livestream is anticipated to take place on either 27 or 28 October!

Genshin Impact 4.2 banners

Recently, Uncle YC unveiled a series of emojis that represent the characters slated to appear in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.2 banners. It seems that players will have the opportunity to welcome Fontaine's theatrical Archon, Furina, to their roster in the 4.2 update!

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: UncleYC on Twitter

Based on Uncle YC's tweet, the Version 4.2 banners will feature Furina (5-star Hydro Sword), along with the rerun banners of the formidable Hydro DPS Ayato, reliable Dendro support Baizhu, and powerful Electro DPS Cyno.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: World1mpact on Twitter

While the exact sequence of these banners remains uncertain, players are speculating that Furina might make her debut in Phase 1 of Version 4.2, considering this marks the banner debut of a new Archon.

On top of that, according to recent leaks, Charlotte will finally be a playable character in Version 4.2 as a new 4-star unit.

Furina, the Hydro Archon, has captured the hearts of players since her debut in the gripping Fontaine Archon Quest. Her demanding personality and flustered reactions to setbacks set her apart from the other Archons we've met on our journey. Her flamboyance and childlike antics in the prestigious Opera Epiclese only make players adore her more.

However, the fact that the Fontainian people view Furina as more of a "mascot" than their "God" paints a rather bleak and foreboding picture for the future of Fontaine.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Furina, Hydro Archon Focalors

Charlotte, the tenacious journalist from Fontaine, made her debut during the 3.7 Livestream, where she took on the role of the lead NPC for the version's main event. It seems that Charlotte’s pursuit of the truth doesn’t always work in her favour.

We later find out that it is because of Charlotte's fervent quest for truth that she has been posted overseas. This adds a layer of mystery to Fontaine and raises questions about the nature of justice within the region. There’s definitely something ominous in the water!

Genshin Impact 4.2 map expansion

It appears that Genshin Impact’s Fontaine cycle will be jam-packed with map expansions, promising more much-anticipated underwater content and new places to explore. A recent leak shared by StepLeaks revealed that Version 4.2 will introduce Lumidouce Harbor, a port town in the eastern reaches of Fontaine.

Lumidouce Harbor has already been teased during a World Quest, revealing that the port is connected with an area in Liyue called Chenyu Vale, which is expected to be released in Verison 4.4 as part of the Lunar New Year patch update.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse

The launch of Fontaine brought a variety of new environments, ranging from the pristine Court of Fontaine to the scenic mountain ranges of the Beryl region, as well as the multi-layered majesty of Belleau. Soon, Version 4.1 will open the doors to two large points of interest in Fontaine: the Fortress of Meropide, a gritty underbelly of Fontaine also known as "the places where exiles gather", and the abandoned Fontaine Research Institute.

As always, it’s important to keep in mind that leaked information can be subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the game's development.

