With the long-awaited map expansion in Version 4.1, new Ascension materials become available for players to collect for their favourite characters. One such material is the Subdetection Unit, crucial for ascending the rugged Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide, Wriothesley.

The Subdetection Unit is a local speciality of Fontaine, shaped like a mechanical beetle. Its item description reads, "Detection units produced by Fontaine Research Institute using new models of artificed components. Its original purpose was monitoring all kinds of environmental data." Here’s a Subdetection Unit farming guide to help you plan your farming route!

Subdetection Unit farming guide

Subdetection Units are primarily found in the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering Region.

Originally, these units were collaboratively managed by the Advanced Artificed Technology Research and Development Department and the Natural Ecological Environment Monitoring Department. The former handled the manufacturing and deployment of the detection units, while the latter was responsible for collecting and sorting data.

However, following a prior experimental accident, the latter department has been disbanded, leaving only the responsibilities of the former department to be handled by the Fontaine Research Institute.

Subdetection Unit locations

You can discover Subdetection Units scattered across the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering Region. However, since the update hasn't been released yet, we don't have exact information regarding their locations in Fontaine. Rest assured, we will update this page once we have that information!

What to use Subdetection Units on

Subdetection Units serve as a character ascension material. Players will need 168 Subdetection Units to fully ascend Wriothesley. You can collect around 90 of them in a single run. Afterwards, you'll need to wait for them to respawn, which takes approximately two days.

