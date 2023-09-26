Fontaine's second update, Version 4.1, is about to introduce a wealth of new content, including challenging new bosses like the formidable Experimental Field Generator in Genshin Impact! One major point of interest in Version 4.1 is the floating Fontaine Research Institute, where the Experimental Field Generator now resides as a result of a failed attempt to avert Fontaine’s ominous prophecy.

Unfortunately, the Experimental Field Generator spiralled out of control and now lies within the ruins of the institute. When facing off against it, be prepared for its unique anti-gravitational attacks.

Its attacks are unlike any of the enemies we've encountered before! Here, you'll find a comprehensive Experimental Field Generator boss guide covering everything you need to know about the new boss of Version 4.1, including its location, strategies for defeating it, rewards dropped upon its defeat, and more!

Experimental Field Generator location

Throughout its long history, the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering has relentlessly sought a way to protect the Fontainian people from the devastating floods that once claimed countless lives. Arkhium, with its immense energetic potential and power to shatter the “shackles of the earth”, was once believed to be the key to their salvation.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

Based on this belief, the late Edwin Eastinghouse designed an Experimental Field Generator to counteract the effects of gravity. However, the device malfunctioned, spiralling out of control and causing an accident that destroyed the Institute.

The Experimental Field Generator is now somewhere within the ruins of the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering. Until the update is released, we cannot confirm its exact location. We will update this page as soon as possible.

Experimental Field Generator attack patterns

There are also a couple of attack patterns you should watch out for when fighting against the Experimental Field Generator. Here are all the attacks we know so far:

Anti-Gravity Well

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

The Experimental Field Generator spawns small anti-gravity wells randomly across the field. A circle marks the location where the well will appear, and there is a short delay before the zone collapses, releasing rock shrapnels. Be mindful of these areas when you attack the Generator, and steer clear of them.

Rolling Shockwave

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

Following a charge-up, the Experimental Field Generator will unleash an energy explosion on the ground, resulting in a surge of shockwaves. Stay vigilant for the approaching shockwave and make use of the acquired weightlessness during battle to leap and evade it.

How to defeat the Experimental Field Generator

In addition to dodging the anti-gravity wells and evading shockwaves by jumping, there's a key strategy to employ. Based on the clips shown in the Version 4.1 Livestream, it seems that the Experimental Field Generator remains stationary while executing its attacks. Seize this moment of vulnerability to inflict as much damage as possible.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

Furthermore, the Experimental Field Generator operates on Ousia energy. Therefore, attacking it with a Pneuma-aligned character will rapidly disable the boss's core, deactivating its gravitational field. Pneuma-aligned characters include the Hydro Traveler (Hydro) and heroes native to Fontaine, such as Lyney and Neuvillette.

Best team comp for Experimental Field Generator

The Experimental Field Generator boasts a formidable 70% resistance to Geo attacks, but its resistance to other forms of damage, including physical, is only 10%.

To maximise your combat prowess, consider using Electro, Cryo, Pyro, Dendro, Hydro, and/or Anemo characters as your main DPS and Sub-DPS units, allowing for a range of elemental reactions.

Given the boss's substantial health pool and high attack power, we strongly advise you to prioritise your squad's survivability alongside their damage output. If you observe that your shielder is struggling to absorb the incoming damage, incorporating a healer into your team is a wise move.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

Once again, we highly recommend including characters capable of harnessing pneuma energy, such as the Traveler (Hydro) and heroes native to Fontaine like Lyney and Neuvillette. This approach enables you to swiftly dismantle the boss's core, deactivating its gravitational field and making the battle with it easier.

For your team composition, here are our suggestions on who you should add to your party when taking on this boss:

Neuvillette, Fishcl, Kazuha, Diona

Neuvillette, Raiden, Kazuha, Diona

Lyney, Xiangling, Kazuha, Bennett

Don't fret if your party lacks Fontaine characters with an innate Arkhe alignment! As the Experimental Field Generator does not possess any notable elemental (aside from Geo) or physical resistance, feel free to employ the team you’re most comfortable with and you are good to go.

If you do not have a Pneuma-aligned DPS character, we recommend Pyro DPS units like Yoimya or Hu Tao.

Experimental Field Generator drop rewards

Upon defeat, the Experimental Field Generator will drop the Tubion Device. Currently, only the rugged Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide, Wriothesley, requires the Tubion Device for Ascension.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

That's all you need to know about the Experimental Field Generator boss fight!

