Genshin Impact Neuvillette: Release date, official character design, voice actors, lore, and more

Neuvillette, the austere Chief Justice of Fontaine, has gone through many forms following the onslaught of leaks, ranging from a rugged gunslinger to a polished courtier. After weeks of enduring leaks and speculations, Genshin Impact fans were finally granted an official glimpse of Neuvillette in the bombshell Fontaine teaser, "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast". His distinct features, including his two-toned wavy hair, Khaenri'ahn eyes, and flowing blue coat, have once again captivated and enthralled fans worldwide.

Among the 18 new Fontaine characters that have been unveiled, Neuvillette emerges as one of the central figures in the highly anticipated Fontaine Archon Quest. Read on to discover everything we know about Neuvillette, including his lore, release date, playability, and more!

Who is Neuvillette?

Fontaine boasts a complex and convoluted legal system that baffles even Yanfei, our resident esteemed lawyer from Liyue. Leaked images indicate that the Court of Fontaine will span across a large area within its own dedicated area, underscoring the importance placed on concepts of "justice" and "judgment" within the upcoming region.

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Neuvillette in the Court of Fontaine

The person who commands the notorious Court of Fontaine is none other than Chief Justice Neuvillette himself. His prominent position implies significant involvement in the political and judicial matters of the region, playing a crucial role in Fontaine's storyline.

Although the Overture teaser marked Neuvillette's first official physical appearance debut, astute fans may recall him being mentioned in Nahida's pre-release post on Genshin Impact's official HoYoLAB account. In reference to Nahida's involvement in the Sumeru Archon Quest, Neuvillette comments, "One might say she pays too much attention or dotes on people too much... But while her actions can be flawed, I believe her sense of responsibility as Sumeru's deity to be a commendable thing. Ah, that the youngest of gods should be thus, while a certain other person, by contrast, should be so prone to hysterics..."

From this, we can infer that Neuvillette does not view Furina, the current Hydro Archon, in a good light. He perceives her to be too volatile and whimsical, unfit for the refined court of Fontaine. However, despite his reservations, it seems that he remains loyal to his Archon. As Chief Justice, Neuvillette remains well-informed about the political affairs of other nations, displaying his adeptness at gathering information on current events. Furthermore, his praise of Nahida's sense of responsibility may indicate shared values between the two characters.

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Neuvillette in Overture Teaser: The Final Feast

Observant Genshin fans have taken notice of his distinct Khaenri'ahn eyes and pointy ears, and are thrilled to find out more about his mysterious heritage. Among the speculations circulating within the community, some fans propose that Neuvillette may be a member of an immortal race of sirens, further adding to the allure of his character.

Will Neuvillette be playable?

Yes, he will be playable. His element and weapon of choice have yet to be revealed officially by HoYoverse, but according to credible leaks from TeamChina, Neuvillette will most likely be a Hydro Claymore user. This combo would be the first in Genshin Impact.

Neuvillette release date

Neuvillette is expected to make his first appearance in the Fontaine Archon Quest with the release of Version 4.0 on 16 August 2023. However, players may not be able to recruit him as a playable unit until after Version 4.1. Credible leaks suggest that Lyney will be the only new 5-star character introduced in Version 4.0.

Neuvillette Japanese and English voice actors

Neuvillette will be voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya in Japanese, and Ray Chase in English.

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Neuvillette voice actor revealed

He shares the same Japanese voice actor as Levi Ackerman from the popular Shounen series Attack on Titan. Learn more about the decorated cast of voice actors of the upcoming Fontaine characters in our guide here!

That's all we have on Neuvillette for now. You can check out our guides on other upcoming Fontaine characters such as Neuvilette's foil character Wriothesley, and Hydro Archon Furina.

Fontaine is just on the horizon. Interested in learning about everything you need to know about the upcoming major region of Version 4.0? We've got you covered. Dive right into our guide on the 18 new Fontaine characters and deep dive into Fontaine!