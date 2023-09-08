Genshin Impact 4.1 Livestream: Date & time, Primogem redeem codes, and more

Genshin Impact Version 4.1’s Livestream is on the horizon, making waves in the community with promises of sneak peeks into new Fontaine content! Livestreams for Genshin Impact updates have become quintessential in maintaining player engagement and building excitement as the next release date approaches.

Fontaine not only opened the doors to a new era of underwater exploration, but also brought to life some of the 18 new Fontaine characters in their gripping Fontaine Archon Quest, propelling the game to new heights. However, there is only so much content to discover before Genshin Impact players start to yearn for more characters to meet and more places to explore. So, continue reading to discover all the information we have on the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.1 Livestream!

Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Livestream date and time

Even though HoYoverse has yet to reveal the official date for Version 4.1’s Livestream, fans can make an educated guess based on how developers have scheduled patches and updates in the past. Genshin Impact is updated every six weeks, with each phase of the update lasting roughly three weeks. The respective version livestreams happen two weeks prior to the actual release date, usually on Fridays.

The Version 4.0 Livestream was streamed on 4 August, Friday at 7:30 AM (UTC-4). If HoYoverse follows this trend, The Version 4.1 Livestream will be streamed on 16 August, Friday at 12:30 PM (BST) / 7:30 AM (EDT).

Here's what that entails for your timezone:

Time zone Time Pacific Time Zone (PT) 4:30am Central Time (CT) 6:30am Eastern Standard Time (EST) 7:30am British Summer Time (BST) 12:30pm Central European Summertime (CEST) 1:30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 5pm Central Standard Time (CST) 7:30pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 8:30pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 10:30pm

Where can I watch the Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Livestream?

As is customary, the Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Special Programme Livestream will be streamed live via Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel. Additionally, HoYoverse has begun streaming the Special Programs on their official TikTok account.

If you happened to miss the Livestream, don’t fret! You have the option to either catch a rerun of the stream exactly an hour later on YouTube or watch the VOD on both Twitch and YouTube channels.

Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Livestream Primogem redeem codes

In every Genshin Impact Livestream thus far, players are given the chance to redeem three codes, each granting generous rewards. Based on previous streams, the rewards typically include the following:

Code 1: Primogems x100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 Code 2: Primogems x100, Hero’s Wit x5 Code 3: Primogems x100, Mora x50,000

We are aware that the Livestream codes are one of the highly anticipated segments of the streams. After all, who would pass up the opportunity for some Freemos? Knowing this, we will update the codes once the Livestream starts, so stay tuned!

Genshin Impact 4.1 banners

According to leaks shared by credible Genshin Impact leaker Uncle YC, Neuvillette (5-star Hydro Catalyst) and Wriothesley (5-star Cryo Catalyst), are set to receive their first banners in Version 4.1.

Drawing from Uncle YC's tweet, Neuvillette's banner will appear in Phase 1 of Version 4.1, alongside a rerun banner for Venti (indicated by the hurricane emoji). In Phase 2, Wriothesley will make his banner debut, with Hu Tao hot on his trail (represented by the butterfly emoji).

To sum up, here is a list of the Version 4.1 leaked character banners in each phase:

Phase 1 (5-stars):

Neuvillette Hydro, Catalyst

Venti Anemo, Bow



Phase 2 (5-stars):

Wriothelsey Cryo, Catalyst

Hu Tao Pyro, Polearm



Genshin Impact 4.1 Fontaine map expansion

According to leaks shared by videre, the second area of Fontaine available for exploration will be located just north of the Court of Fontaine region.

As you traverse Fontaine, you’ll come across floating cubical bodies of water, encircled by collapsed structures suspended in the air. This unique construct is the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering, often shortened to Fontaine Research Institute. In the upcoming update, players will finally be able to explore the mysterious institute, as well as the Fortress of Meropide, Wriothesley's base of operations as prison warden.

This new area appears to have less surface area compared to Sumeru in 3.1, which has led some players to worry that the Fortress of Meropide will come in a later update. However, it's worth noting that Fontaine features a substantial amount of multi-layered terrain, and Fontaine's underworld will likely be submerged underwater.

The Genshin ImpactVersion 4.1 Livestream will delve into all the upcoming new Fontaine content, so stay tuned as we update this article in real time to keep you informed!

As always, it’s important to keep in mind that leaked information can be subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the state of the game.

