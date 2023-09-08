Genshin Impact 4.1: Release date, Fontaine map expansion, banners, leaks and more

The Genshin Impact Version 4.1 update is just around the corner, and its arrival is making waves in the community with promises of new Fontaine content! The launch of Fontaine in Version 4.0 brought a renewed wave of interest from both veteran and new players, as it not only opened the doors to a new era of underwater exploration, but also brought to life some of the 18 new Fontaine characters in their gripping Fontaine Archon Quest, propelling the game to new heights.

However, there is only so much content to discover before Genshin players start to yearn for more characters to meet and more places to explore. Version 4.1 is set to introduce a much-anticipated map expansion, new developments in the narrative, and more! Without further ado, read on to discover all the exciting information we have on the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.1 update.

Genshin Impact 4.1 release date

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse The Opera Epiclese

Even though HoYoverse has yet to reveal the official release date for Version 4.1, players can make an educated guess based on the current patch schedule. Genshin Impact is updated every six weeks, with each phase of the update lasting roughly three weeks. The respective version Special Programme Livestreams happen two weeks prior to the actual release date, usually on Fridays.

Version 4.0 was released on 16 August. As such, the release of Version 4.1 will most likely follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, and Version 4.1 will become available on 27 September at 4am (BST). It's important to note that due to timezone differences, players in the United States will receive the update on 26 September 11pm EDT. The Version 4.1 Livestream will take place on either 15 or 16 August!

Genshin Impact 4.1 banners

According to leaks shared by credible Genshin Impact leaker Uncle YC, Neuvillette (5-star Hydro Catalyst) and Wriothesley (5-star Cryo Catalyst), are set to receive their first banners in Version 4.1.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Uncle YC

While Chief Justice Neuvillette’s unparalleled might and sentimentality as Chief Justice was explored in Fontaine Archon Quest, Wriothesley has yet to make his debut in-game. Nonetheless, Genshin players are eagerly anticipating Wriothesley’s arrival in Version 4.1, especially after discovering an endearing detail in his idle animation!

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: UncleYC on Twitter

Drawing from Uncle YC's tweet, Neuvillette's banner will appear in Phase 1 of Version 4.1, alongside a rerun banner for Venti (indicated by the hurricane emoji). In Phase 2, Wriothesley will make his banner debut, with Hu Tao hot on his trail (represented by the butterfly emoji).

To sum up, here is a list of the Version 4.1 leaked character banners in each phase:

Phase 1 (5-stars):

Neuvillette Hydro, Catalyst

Venti Anemo, Bow



Phase 2 (5-stars):

Wriothelsey Cryo, Catalyst

Hu Tao Pyro, Polearm



Genshin Impact 4.1 Fontaine map expansion

According to leaks shared by videre, the second area of Fontaine available for exploration will be located just north of the Court of Fontaine region.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: videre

As you traverse Fontaine, you’ll come across floating cubical bodies of water, encircled by collapsed structures suspended in the air. This unique construct is the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering, often shortened to Fontaine Research Institute. In the upcoming update, players will finally be able to explore the mysterious institute, as well as the Fortress of Meropide, Wriothesley's base of operations as prison warden.

During the 4.0 Livestream, the Genshin developers mentioned that when designing the underwater world of Fontaine, they played with the idea of incorporating some "fantastical elements”. This is why they designed these "special water bodies" that float in the air, allowing players to enter them from various angles to discover treasure or even use them as shortcuts.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse

This new area appears to have less surface area compared to Sumeru in 3.1, which has led some players to worry that the Fortress of Meropide will come in a later update. However, it's worth noting that Fontaine features a substantial amount of multi-layered terrain, and Fontaine's underworld will likely be submerged underwater.

As always, it’s important to keep in mind that leaked information can be subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the state of the game.

