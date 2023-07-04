Genshin Impact Wriothesley: Release date, official character design, voice actors, lore, and more

Fontaine's "warden", Wriothesley, has been causing quite a stir in the Genshin Impact community, owing to his cool design and composed yet playful demeanour. In the "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast," he is seen alongside Sigewinne, the striking contrast between the two characters only served to further amplify his popularity.

In this article, you will find all we know about Wriothesley, who is one of the 18 new Fontaine characters to be released in Version 4.0. Read on to discover everything we know about Wriothesley, including his lore, release date, playability, and more!

Who is Wriothesley?

Wriothesley in Genshin Impact is a new character from the upcoming region of Fontaine. He was shown in one of the recent trailers along with other much-anticipated characters. Currently, we only really know the fact that he is somehow related to the upcoming Loli character named Sigewinne. They are seen sitting at a table together in the teaser, with Wriothesley playfully rejecting Sigewinne's dubiously colourful drink, and opting for a cup of tea instead.

+ 2

Wriothesley looks like a "silent and rugged" young adult, characterised by his short tousled hair and his stylish red-and-black suit. The wolf symbols and distinct red elements of his attire suggest a possible affiliation with a noble family or organisation that adopts the wolf as its emblem. Based on these visual cues, it appears that he may not be directly associated with the primary justice system of Fontaine.

Wriothesley release date

Right now we can’t say for sure when he will be released. Wriothesley is expected to make his first appearance in the Fontaine Archon Quest with the release of Version 4.0. However, players may not be able to recruit him as a playable unit until after Version 4.1. Credible leaks suggest that Lyney will be the only new 5-star character introduced in Version 4.0.

Will Wriothesley be playable?

Currently, it’s hard to tell which element the character belongs to. However, the red elements of his outfit may hint at an affinity with Pyro. His role and abilities are also unknown.

Wriothesley Japanese and English Voice Actors

Wriothesley will be voiced by Daisuke Ono in Japanese, and Joe Zieja in English.

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Wriothesly voice actor revealed

He shares the same Japanese voice actor as Erwin Smith from the popular Shounen series Attack on Titan. Learn more about the decorated cast of voice actors of the upcoming Fontaine characters in our guide here!

