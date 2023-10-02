The Genshin Impact Version 4.1 update is in full swing, and Phase 2 is just around the corner, promising fun-filled events and exciting new banners! Fontaine’s first update, Version 4.1, sparked a fresh wave of enthusiasm among both seasoned and new players. It not only ushered in gripping new developments to the Archon Quest Chapter IV, but also brought to life some of the 18 new Fontaine characters, propelling the game to even greater heights.

Version 4.1 Phase 2 is poised to deliver a second chapter of even more exciting new content, featuring the highly anticipated banner debut of prison warden Wriothesley, 4.1's flagship event, and more!

To be among the first to recruit the rugged Wriothesley, to your team, make sure to mark your calendars with our Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Phase 2 release date countdown here!

Genshin Impact 4.1 Phase 2 release date and launch time

As is customary, following a brief update, Genshin Impact 4.1 Phase 2 will launch on 17 October 2023, at 6:00 PM (GMT+8) | 11:00 AM (BST) | 6:00 AM (EDT), and will run until 8 November 2023.

Here’s what that entails for your timezones:

Time zone 4.1 Phase 2 release time Pacific Time Zone (PT) 3:00am Central Time (CT) 5:00am Eastern Standard Time (EST) 6:00am British Summer Time (BST) 11:00am Central European Summertime (CEST) 12:00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 3:30pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 7:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 8:00pm

Genshin Impact 4.1 Phase 2 countdown

Here’s the countdown for the much-anticipated launch of Version 4.1 Phase 2, bringing the second chapter to the first update of the Fontaine cycle:

Genshin Impact 4.1 Phase 2 highlights

Find below a rundown of everything you can expect from Genshin Impact 4.1 Phase 2.

Phase 2 Banners

5-stars : Wriothesley and Venti

: Wriothesley and Venti 4-stars : Thoma, Dori, Chongyun

: Thoma, Dori, Chongyun Weapons: Cashflow Supervision and Elegy for the End

Story Quest

Wriothesley's Story Quest (Cerberus Chapter: Act 1)

4.1 Flagship event

"Waterborne Poetry" 12 - 30 October 2023



Genshin Impact players are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Wriothesley, the capable prison warden of Fontaine. The 4.1 Livestream has shared his full ability kit, and players are excited to find out how best to capitalise on his "punchy" gameplay. But perhaps what's got players scrambling for Primogems is this endearing detail that fans have discovered in his character design.

Wriothesley's Ascension and Talent materials, full kit, and character build information are available in dedicated guides.

For more about Fontiane, Version 4.1 includes much-needed QoL changes, and Version 4.2 information is also available.

