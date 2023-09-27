Genshin Impact Fortress of Meropide Navigation Guide

The launch of Version 4.1 has not only brought a plethora of new Fontainian content but also new areas to explore, such as the elaborate Fortress of Meropide. The Fortress of Meropide in Genshin Impact may seem like it occupies only a small portion of the map, but the structure is built vertically rather than horizontally, so there’s certainly much to explore!

However, because of its expansive verticality, exploring the prison can get quite confusing, especially when the lifts on each floor only travel to one other floor. To simplify your exploration of the prison, we've put together a comprehensive guide to the layout of the Fortress of Meropide!

Fortress of Meropide layout

The Fortress of Meropide comprises a total of six levels. The topmost floor is the Reception Area, followed by the Dormitory Block, then the Administrative Area. Below that, we have the Production Zone: Upper Level, followed by the Production Zone: Lower Level, and finally, the Abandoned Production Zone. The lifts on each level are tailored to transport you to a single floor only.

However, there are helpful indicators to facilitate navigation. Next to each lift, you'll find a large arrow sign pointing either an upward or downward direction. One arrow signifies that the elevator will move only one level in that direction. If there are two arrows, the elevator will transport you down or up by two levels.

How to reach the Reception Area

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

To reach the Reception Area, first make your way to the Administrative Area. Once there, use the easternmost lift on the Administrator Area level.

How to reach the Dormitory Block

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

To access the Dormitory Block of the Fortress of Meropide, first head over to the Administrative Area. Then, use the southernmost lift on the Administrator Area level.

How to reach the Administrative Area

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

The Administrative Area can be accessed via various floors. You can either use the easternmost lift in the Reception Area or take the southernmost lift on the Dormitory Block or the westernmost lift on the Production Zone: Lower Level. Alternatively, you could jump and glide down towards the Administrative Area from the Dormitory Block.

How to reach the Production Zone: Upper Level

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

There is currently only one way to reach the Production Zone: Upper Level. You must first head to the easternmost lift on the Production Zone: Lower Level and ascend one floor.

How to reach the Production Zone: Lower Level

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

To descend to the Production Zone: Lower Level, players must first make their way to the Administrative Area. Then, head to the western side to ride the lift down to the Production Zone: Lower Level. Alternatively, if you are in the Production Zone: Upper Level, you can simply jump and glide down from the centre.

How to reach the Abandoned Production Zone

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

To reach the lowest level, the Abandoned Production Zone, make your way to the Production Zone: Lower Level and take the northernmost lift.

That's all you need to know about the layout of the Fortress of Meropide!

Loading...

Interested in learning more about Fontaine? We've got you covered. Dive right into our Version 4.1 overview, and our guide on all the much-needed QoL changes coming to Version 4.1. We have also gathered all available information regarding the upcoming Version 4.2 update, including release date, potential banners, and more!

Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters. On top of that, the 4.3 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.