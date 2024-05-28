Genshin Impact Natlan Expected Release Date, Characters, Leaks, Lore, and More

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Genshin Impact is gearing up for the hotly anticipated major region release of Natlan! Drawing inspiration from Pre-Columbian Mesoamerica, with Spanish and West African influences, Natlan is the Nation of Pyro, governed by the principle of War. Here, Saurians are said to coexist with humans, and hints suggest the Fatui Harbinger, Il Capitano, may be meddling in local conflicts.

As the curtain falls on the Hydro nation of Fontaine, players prepare to trade refreshing waters for fiery adventures. Each region introduces its unique exploration mechanic, and with Fontaine's diving system still fresh in our minds, Natlan promises its own exciting way to traverse its rocky landscapes!

Based on Genshin Impact's patch schedule, Natlan is set to ignite the world of Teyvat this summer, arriving alongside Version 5.0 around August 28, 2024.

Credit: HoYoverse

Natlan Lore: A Land Forged in Fire

According to Augusutace Lovelace, a seasoned adventurer, Natlan lies on the other side of Sumeru's scorching desert, the Great Red Sand. The land is a tapestry of vast canyons, arid deserts, and steaming hot springs created by volcanic activity.

Tribal life forms the backbone of Natlan's culture, where each tribe adheres to its own set of traditions and laws. While historical records mention at least six major tribes during the Tenoch era (around 1000 years ago), the current number remains unknown.

Credit: HoYoverse

Unlike travelers from other regions, the people of Natlan seem hesitant to venture beyond their homeland. The reason for this is under wraps, though an event-exclusive NPC, Ranjit, suggests it's not a fear of the unknown.

At the end of the Fontaine Archon Quest, Chief Justice Neuvillette sheds light on Natlan's fascinating creatures. According to him, dragons in Natlan are called Saurians and have co-evolved alongside humans for generations, with many integrating into society.

He also details that war is a constant in Natlan, ravaging the land like an “undying flame”. Neuvillette also reveals that Il Capitano, a high-ranking Fatui Harbinger, is currently present in Natlan, potentially fueling the conflicts.

Natlan Map & New Mechanics

Players were given a glimpse of Natlan's fiery landscapes in a short teaser at the end of the 4.7 Livestream, showcasing diverse biomes teeming with unique creatures, and a hint of a long-awaited mechanic – mounts!

Credit: HoYoverse

The stars of the show were undoubtedly the Saurians. These dragon-like creatures roam the landscapes of Natlan, which contain everything from fiery rivers of lava and sprawling canyons to steaming hot springs and lush cave systems. The teaser revealed three Saurians:

Geo Saurian : Possesses the ability to burrow underground and along walls

: Possesses the ability to burrow underground and along walls Lava Swimmer : Can not only navigate Natlan's sprawling rivers but also swim through molten lava with ease

: Can not only navigate Natlan's sprawling rivers but also swim through molten lava with ease Path-Maker: Using a special rock, this nimble Saurian can create a path of light, speeding up travel across vast distances

While details about other mechanics remain shrouded in mystery, speculation is running wild among players. One popular theory involves Natlan's iconic hot springs. Many believe these will have restorative properties, replenishing lost HP when enjoying a nice soak.

Influences from Africa are evident in the sprawling savanna deserts bordering Sumeru, complete with the unmistakable silhouette of baobab trees, known for their thick trunk. The canyons also give rise to comparisons to Australian mesas or the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon.

Natlan Characters

The 2020 Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview offered a sneak peek at playable characters from upcoming regions. The Natlan segment revealed a chibi character named Iansan, hinting at her potential arrival. The only other confirmed character is the Pyro Archon herself, the fiery Murata.

Credit: HoYoverse

With the recent debut of the Fourth Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino, players are entertaining the possibility of another Harbinger joining the fray in Natlan. Given Il Capitano's confirmed presence in the region, there's a high chance he might become playable as well.

In Genshin Impact, the debut of a new main region is always a momentous event as it heralds a plethora of fresh content for players to explore. As the release of Natlan draws near, fans can anticipate HoYoverse to gradually unveil additional characters from the Pyro region, along with new in-game mechanics.

We'll keep this page updated, so stay tuned for all the latest leaks and updates on this highly anticipated region release!

