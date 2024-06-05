Genshin Impact Emilie Kit, Constellations, Talents & Materials

With Genshin Impact's Version 4.8 beta underway, leaks surrounding the kit of the upcoming 5-star character, Emilie, have emerged! Aside from being Fontaine’s most renowned perfume designer, Emilie remains shrouded in mystery, with only vague hints about her character scattered throughout Fontaine. However, recent drip marketing art and leaked materials have only intensified the excitement for her banner in Version 4.8!

Emilie's talents extend beyond crafting fragrances. A skilled chemist and part-detective, her mastery of scents extends to her skillset. As a powerful Dendro off-field DPS, Emilie wields a special perfume bottle to unleash potent attacks, particularly when triggering the Burning elemental reaction.

Emilie Full Kit Leaked

Emilie is a 5-star Dendro Polarm user who shines as an off-field Sub-DPS. To prepare for her release in Version 4.8, we've compiled a detailed guide on her abilities based on information provided by hakush. It’s important to note that all information is taken from the beta testing phase and is subject to change!

Normal Attack

Basic Attack Performs up to 4 consecutive spear strikes

Charged Attack Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to perform an upward slash

Plunging Attack Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact



Elemental Skill

Fragrance Extraction

Emilie’s bread-and-butter ability, Fragrance Extraction, creates a Lumidouce Case that deals AoE Dendro DMG.

Lumidouce Case: At regular intervals, the Lumidouce Case fires "Puffs of Puredew" at nearby enemies, inflicting Dendro damage. When enemies affected by Burning are nearby, they release Scents . The Lumidouce Case collects these Scents, and upon gathering 2, it levels up . This empowered state grants the Case the ability to fire an additional Puff of Puredew alongside its regular attacks while increasing the damage dealt by such attacks Only one Lumidouce Case created by Emilie can exist at a time. It starts at Level 1 and can be upgraded to Level 2.

Arkhe: Pneuma After creating a Lumidouce Case with Fragrance Extraction, a Spiritbreath Thorn will descend in front of Emilie at certain intervals, piercing enemies and dealing Pneuma-aligned Dendro damage.



Note: While her Elemental Burst, Aromatic Explication, is active, Fragrance Extraction will not create a Lumidouce Case.

Credit: HoYoverse

Elemental Burst

Aromatic Explication

Emilie channels the essence captured within the Lumidouce Case, transforming it into pure Dendro energy. This unleashes Aromatic Explication, destroying any existing Lumidouce Case and creating a potent Level 3 Lumidouce Case.

Level 3 Lumidouce Case: Continuously rains down Scented Dew , dealing Dendro damage to enemies within its range. During its duration, 1 Scented Dew falls every 0.3 seconds, with a new enemy targeted every 0.7 seconds. Unlike the Level 2 Case, it cannot collect Scents from Burning opponents. Upon expiration, a Level 1 Lumidouce Case will automatically reform. If a pre-existing Lumidouce Case had collected Scents before being destroyed by Aromatic Explication, the newly created Level 1 Case will inherit those Scents and its previous level.



Note: While Aromatic Explication is active, Fragrance Extraction cannot create a new Lumidouce Case.

Emilie Passive Talents

1. Lingering Fragrance

When the Level 2 Lumidouce Case gathers 2 Scents, it consumes them and releases a burst of Cleardew Cologne, dealing 500% of Emilie's ATK as AoE Dendro DMG to opponents.

2. Rectification

As long as a Lumidouce Case created by Emilie remains active on the field, all party members gain a 85% resistance to Burning damage.

3. To be updated…

Most likely an Overworld Talent such as displaying the location of nearby resources unique to Fontaine on the mini-map.

Emilie Constellations

1. Light Fragrance Leaching

Increases the DMG dealt by Fragrance Extraction and the Cleardew Cologne from the Passive Talent, Lingering Fragrance, by 10%.

Additionally, nearby party members triggering Burning reactions or dealing Dendro damage to Burning enemies generate an extra Scent for the Lumidouce Case. This effect has a cooldown of 2.9 seconds.

2. Lakelight Top Tone

Whenever the Lumidouce Case collects Scents, Emilie gains a stack of Special Blend. Each stack increases her Attack by 18% for 10 seconds, stacking up to a maximum of 2 times.

3. Exquisite Essence

Increases the Level of Fragrance Extraction by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

4. Lumidouce Heart

Increases Aromatic Explication's duration by 2 seconds. The interval between selecting an opponent as the target for Scented Dew is decreased by 0.3s, allowing it to hit enemies more frequently.

5. Puredew Aroma

Increases the Level of Aromatic Explication by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

6. Marcotte Trace

Using either Fragrance Extraction or Aromatic Explication grants Emilie the Abiding Fragrance buff for 5 seconds.

While Abiding Fragrance is active:

Normal and Charged Attacks generate 1 Scent for the Lumidouce Case.

These attacks are converted to Dendro damage that cannot be overridden, with a damage increase of 250% of Emilie's ATK damage.

Credit: HoYoverse

Emilie Ascension and Talent Materials List

Leaked information from hakush reveals the materials you'll need to Ascend and level up Emilie! Thankfully, all these resources can be gathered before her debut in Version 4.8, allowing you to hit the ground running.

Emilie Ascension materials

Nagadus Emerald

Clockwork Meka Drops (Meshing Gear)

Statue of Marble and Brass Drop (Fragment of a Golden Memory)

Lakelight Lily

Emilie Talent materials

Clockwork Meka Drops (Meshing Gear)

Pale Forgotten Glory: Order Talent Books

The Knave Boss Drop (Silken Feather)

For a more detailed look at how to prepare, check out our Emilie materials pre-farming guide here, including the quantities of all Ascension and Talent materials and where to find them.

Emilie's debut banner is expected to arrive in Version 4.8, scheduled for release on July 17, 2024. This update will most likely mark the end of the Fontaine cycle, paving the way for the Pyro region of Natlan to take center stage.

Credit: HoYoverse

It's important to note that the information about Emilie's kit is currently based on leaks from the beta test. These details, especially numbers, can be tweaked before her official release. Rest assured, we'll keep this guide updated with any new information that surfaces, so stay tuned for the latest developments!

Clorinde Ascension and Talent Materials | Clorinde Full Kit | Sigewinne Ascension and Talent Materials | Sigewinne Full Kit | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need To Know About Natlan | Who is Emilie? | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule