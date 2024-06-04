Genshin Impact Emilie Ascension and Talent Materials Farming Guide

Get ready to welcome Fontaine’s most renowned perfume designer, Emilie, with her leaked Ascension and Talent materials courtesy of a reliable Genshin Impact leaker! Not only is she the first Denro unit to grace the game in over a year, but Emilie is also sparking a hunt for Primogems among players with her gorgeous character design, recently revealed in her drip marketing.

Though her debut banner is approaching, Emilie remains shrouded in mystery, with only cryptic hints about her character scattered throughout Fontaine. Increasing the hype surrounding her arrival, leaks suggest she’ll be the first 5-star Dendro Polearm user with the tall female model type.

When Will Emilie be Released?

You’ll get the opportunity to pull for Emilie in Version 4.8, which according to HoYoverse's usual patch schedule, is expected to arrive around July 17, 2024.

According to leaks, Emilie is likely to be an off-field DPS with abilities geared toward the Burning Elemental Reaction. This reaction is triggered by applying Pyro on a target that is already affected by Dendro or vice versa. Her Passive Talents include a 30% increase in Burn DMG and a 95% reduction in self-damage from Burn.

Credit: HoYoverse

Emilie Ascension Materials List & Farming Guide

Based on leaks from Impact Mouse, all of Emilie’s required materials can be pre-farmed ahead of the Version 4.8 update: Nagadus Emerald, Clockwork Meka drops, Lakelight Lily, and Fragment of a Golden Memory.

Here's a rundown of each material's quantity, and how to obtain them:

Nagadus Emerald

As is customary for Genshin Impact’s Dendro units, Emilie requires Nagadus Emerald for ascension.

You can obtain different rarities of Nagadus Emerald by defeating Genshin Impact bosses such as the Jadeplume Terrorshroom and the Dendro Hypostasis. You can also convert crystals of other elements into Dendro crystals using the Crafting Table and some Dust of Azoth.

Credit: HoYoverse

To fully ascend Emilie, you will need to farm the following:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x1

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x9

Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6

Clockwork Meka Drops: Meshing Gear

The Clockwork Meka is one of the common enemies of Fontaine, taking the form of machines. They can be found patrolling the offshore and underwater regions of Fontaine. Abundant in number, you can come across numerous Clockwork Meka scattered throughout Fontaine.

Credit: HoYoverse

To reach level 90 with Emilie, make sure to accrue the following:

Meshing Gear x18

Mechanical Spur Gear x30

Artificed Dynamic Gear x36

Statue of Marble and Brass: Fragment of a Golden Memory

The Fragment of a Golden Memory is Emilie’s World boss drop, which can only be obtained by defeating the Statue of Marble and Brass, standing guard in a recess of the Faded castle in the fallen kingdom of Remuria.

Credit: HoYoverse

In order to fully ascend Emilie, you will need to acquire 46 Fragment of a Golden Memory

Learn everything you need to know about this World Boss in our Statue of Marble and Brass boss guide here, including its location, how to beat it, and the best team comps to do so.

Lakelight Lily

This delicate blue flower, Lakelight Lily, is Emilie’s local specialty Ascension material. There are a total of 93 Lakelight Lilies spread across the Erinnyes Forest. After harvesting, they will respawn in 48 hours, or two days.

Credit: HoYoverse

To fully ascend Emilie, you will need to harvest 168 Lakelight Lily

Plan an efficient farming route and gather Lumitoile for Emilie with ease using our Lakelight Lily farming guide here!

Emilie Talent Materials List & Farming Guide

To increase the power of Emilie's unique abilities, you'll need to gather her Talent materials. Like her Ascension materials, all of Emilie’s required Talent level-up materials can be gathered ahead of the Version 4.8 update: Clockwork Meka drops, Teachings of Order, and Silken Feather.

Clockwork Meka Drops

Once again, Clockwork Meka drops are needed to raise Emilie’s Talent levels. To level Emilie Talents to the max, you will need the following amount:

Meshing Gear x18

Mechanical Spur Gear x66

Artificed Dynamic Gear x93

Pale Forgotten Glory: Order Series

The debut of Fontaine introduced a couple of Talent Book Domains. Among them is the Pale Forgotten Glory domain, offering players the chance to obtain the Order Talent Book for Emilie.

Credit: HoYoverse Pale Forgotten Glory location

Pale Forgotten Glory is situated underwater, to the south of Fontaine's Salacia Plain. Order Series books can be obtained in the Pale Forgotten Glory on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

To max Emilie's Talents, you will need to collect the following amount of Order Talent Books:

Teachings of Order x9

Guides to Order x63

Philosophies of Order x114

The Knave Boss Drop: Silken Feather

Emilie's Trounce Domain boss drop, Silken Feather, comes from the Weekly Boss, The Knave.

You will need 18 Silken Feathers to max all Emilie's abilities, 6 for each Talent

Find out where to find and how to defeat the formidable Fatui Harbinger in our The Knave our boss guide here!

Credit: HoYoverse

That was everything you needed to know to kickstart your Ascension and Talent material reserves for Emilie!

It’s important to keep in mind that leaked information is subject to change, so take it with a grain of salt. However, the source for these leaks has a history of accurate predictions regarding Genshin Impact developments.

