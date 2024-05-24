Genshin Impact 4.7 Livestream Teases Natlan

After HoYoverse bid us farewell in their recent live stream for Genshin Impact's Version 4.7, there was one more thing to witness. We are talking about the short teaser for the upcoming Natlan nation and region in Teyvat, which has sent the community ablaze with speculation.

Natlan's stark contrast to Fontaine, a land overflowing with lava, visually confirms its Pyro affiliation, something existing lore had already suggested. Now, what does this mean to the complete game and its players?

Genshin Impact 4.7 Livestream Ends With Natlan Teaser

Natlan is a nation where humans and Saurians live together and while these ‘beasts’ reminisce of adorable Pokemon, they are a nation of War.

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Natlan

The short one-minute teaser introduced players to Natlan’s different biomes and animals. These animals are known as Saurians, roaming around the rich scenarios of Natlan, which include lava, caves, canyons, rivers, and more.

The teaser showed what might be a Geo dragon that can burrow underground and even swim through lava. Moreover, another animal shown in the video displayed a powerful jump mechanic. There is more to these cute-looking beasts as it seems they can summon a path made of light from the floating rocks and travel on it. This might be a new exploration mechanic.

Credit: HoYoverse

Speaking of exploration mechanics, Fontaine was released in August 2003, and Natlan is set to come with the Genshin Impact 5.0 version sometime in August 2024. There might be a new exploration mechanic coming in as well, and it seems the new mechanics are mounts!

Players have been asking for mounts in the game for years and it seems that Natlan will introduce it. With Sauirans and people living together, why not use that fact to introduce the highly requested mount-based system? These evolved dragons are perfect for such a combination.

To speak further of Natlan, this will be the sixth region in the game, which means that there is only one more region, Snezhnaya, missing from the seven nations of Teyvat.

With Natlan potentially arriving in version 5.0 (August 2024), the anticipation for fiery exploration and epic Saurian companions has reached a fever pitch!

Clorinde Ascension and Talent Materials | Clorinde Full Kit | Sigewinne Ascension and Talent Materials | Sigewinne Full Kit | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Chronicled Wish Banner | Who is Emilie? | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule