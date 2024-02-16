Genshin Impact Pyro Archon Murata's Design Leaked

The Lady of Fire sets the community ablaze!

16 Feb 2024 6:26 PM +00:00

As the Lantern Rite Festival of Version 4.4 reaches the height of its festivities, leaks regarding the upcoming new region’s Archon are coming in hot! The God of War Lady of Fire, Murata, presides over Natlan, the land of Pyro. Her potential appearance was leaked in the form of chibi art, sending waves through the Genshin Impact community, revealing hints about her colour scheme, outfit, and more.

While Natlan is still a ways away (scheduled for Summer 2024), the curtain closing on Fontaine's Archon Quest leaves players eager for the narrative's next chapter, especially considering the perilous nature of Natlan. Recent leaks revealing Murata's early design have only amplified the anticipation!

Genshin Impact Pyro Archon Murata appearance leaked

A recent leak from Linze unveiled chibi art that roughly depicts Murata's appearance. Credible leakers like hxg corroborated the leak, lending it weight.

Based on the chibi art, Murata sports fiery orange hair with gold highlights, tied in a ponytail with long face-framing bangs. She wears a three-piece tuxedo and a translucent yellow masquerade mask, adorned with white pearls and a large purple feather headpiece.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: @Steambirdleaks2 on X

This early design has met with mixed reactions. Some fans express disappointment, finding the attire more reminiscent of Fontaine's style than the war-torn Natlan. On social media, fans like BeelzebulDaily express their disappointment:

Tuxedo/mask and suit? Gurl u think u in a casino or what? No thanks. Double it and give it to the next person.

As Natlan draws inspiration from Pre-Columbian civilisations of Latin America and West African cultures, some fans are concerned that Murata's fair skin echoes previous criticisms towards Sumeru characters, whose lack of diversity despite their South Asian/Middle Eastern inspiration was disappointing.

@Palmtop_Tiger77 says: How does one combine a bullfighter from Spain & a samba dancer from Brazil...that makes no sense. Just reeks of cultural appropriation, lack of creativity & complete disregard for the cultures they were supposed to portray (Aztec, Inca, Mexica, motifs)

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

However, many find solace in hxg's statement that this is just an early rendition. They hope the official design aligns more with the "tribal" war goddess image they envisioned

Yes, the chibi skeleton is based on Jean but the design, mask, hairstyle and skin colour(I am sorry but yes) are all based on another real roughwork.

Her clothes is not fully the same.

She doesn’t wear a bow tie.

But her costume is indeed based on carnival/bullfighters

While the leaked chibi art offers a glimpse into Murata's potential design, it's important to remember leaks can be inaccurate. As with Gaming's leaked chibi that differed from the final design (Gaming's leaked chibi had blue hair, while the official design had brown), take this with a grain of salt.

Nonetheless, it's an exciting first look at the Fiery Goddess Murata, and as Summer 2024 approaches, Natlan promises to ignite the Genshin Impact world with its arrival!

