Genshin Impact Neuvillette Build Guide: Best weapons, artrifacts, and team comps

After his full ability kit was leaked, Genshin Impact players have collectively dubbed Neuvillette the strongest DPS character that has the potential of shifting the meta upon his release. If you were impressed by the Chief Justice’s blatant display of power in both the Fontaine Archon Quest and in-game gameplay, read on the find out how best to capitalise on his power with our Neuvillette build guide!

We will dive into the best weapons, artifact sets, and team compositions to help you maximise the potential of the esteemed Chief Justice of Fontaine, so you can wash away your opponents with ease.

Neuvillette will receive his first Genshin Impact banner in the much-anticipated Version 4.1 update, with more information about the upcoming Fontaine expansion to be revealed in the 4.1 Livestream! We have also prepared a Neuvillette pre-farming guide, and full ability kit overview to welcome his arrival.

Who is Neuvillette?

Neuvillette is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst user that scales with HP and works best as an on-field Hydro DPS unit.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Neuvillette in the Court of Fontaine

Presently, Neuvillette serves as the Chief Justice, or Iudex, of Fontaine. In court, he keeps the Hydro Archon Furina’s flamboyancy in check. Although he is quite aloof and struggles to comprehend human emotions, he is also depicted to be very sentimental at times and is prone to pensive rumination by the shore.

In the recent Genshin Impact narrative developments introduced by the Fontaine Archon Quest, Neuvillette astonished everyone by swiftly incapacitating the Fatui Harbinger, Childe, with a single resounding blow on the grand stage of the Opera Epiclese.

Neuvillette is greatly revered by the Melusine, a race of humanoid creatures local to Fontaine. Aeval, the conductor of the Clementine Line, states that Neuvillette introduced the Melusine from the cavern of Elynas to the Court of Fontaine, where some of them now live.

Best weapons for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette uses a Catalyst. Currently, there are a few weapons that work great with him. Here is the list of the best Catalysts for Neuvillette :

Rarity Name Stat Ability 5-star Tome of the Eternal Flow CRIT DMG HP is increased by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14% for 4 seconds. Max 3 stacks, can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds. When you have 3 stacks or refresh a third stack's duration, 8 Energy will be restored. This Energy restoration effect can be triggered once every 12 seconds. 5-star Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds CRIT Rate Increases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, gain an 16% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat. 4-star Prototype Amber HP Using an Elemental Burst regenerates 6 Energy every 2s for 6s. All party members will regenerate 6% HP every 2s for this duration.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Project Amber

Neuvillette’s best in-slot weapon is his signature weapon, Tome of the Eternal Flow. This weapon not only synergises perfectly with his kit but also grants an impressive 88% CRIT DMG at level 90, elevating his combat prowess to new heights. For those looking for F2P options, the Prototype Amber is your best choice, as it increases Neuvillette's HP and Energy Recharge.

Best artifacts for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

Next up are artifact sets. Utilising Neuvillette's Charged Attack is key to dealing the most damage. These are the best artifacts to bring his power to the max:

Build Artifacts Artifact Bonuses Main Stats Charged ATK DPS Marechaussee Hunter 2-Piece Bonus Normal and Charged Attack DMG +15%. 4-Piece Bonus When current HP increases or decreases, CRIT Rate will be increased by 12% for 5s. Max 3 stacks. Sands: HP% - Goblet: Hydro DMG - Circlet: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate Hydro Main DPS Nymph's Dream 2-Piece: Hydro DMG bonus +15% 4-Piece: After Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts hit opponents, 1 stack of Mirrored Nymph will be triggered, lasting 8s. When under the effect of 1, 2, or 3 or more Mirrored Nymph Stacks, ATK will be increased by 7%/16%/25%, and Hydro DMG bonus will be increased by 4%/9%/15%. Mirrored Nymph stacks created by Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts exist independently. Sands: HP% - Goblet: Hydro DMG - Circlet: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Neuvillette in the Court of Fontaine

Again, you want to capitalise on Neuvillette's HP scaling to maximise his potential. As such, the main stats for his artifacts should be as follows:

Sands : HP%

: HP% Goblet : Hydro DMG

: Hydro DMG Circlet: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate

HP, HP%, and Energy Recharge are good as substats.

Best team comps for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

Hydro is one of the most powerful elements in Genshin Impact right now. When used in tandem with other elements, you can dish out devastating elemental reactions. Due to the prevailing Hydro-focused meta, Neuvillette can be used in a variety of team compositions:

Hyperbloom Team Freeze team Vaporize team Neuvillete Neuvillette Neuvillette Nahida Ganyu Xiangling Raiden Shogun/Kujo Sara Mona Xingqiu Fischl Diona Bennett

