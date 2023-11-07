Genshin Impact Fontaine Archon Quest Act 5 Walkthrough

The Genshin Impact Version 4.2 update is upon us, bringing with it the climax to the Fontaine storyline! In this guide, we will walk you through the latest narrative developments introduced in Archon Quest Chapter 4: Act 5 “Masquerade of the Guilty”.

In the wake of the Chief Justice of Fontaine Neuvillette's chilling announcement that Hydro Archon Furina is to be sentenced to death, Act 5 of the Archon Quest Chapter IV sees Fontaine's prophecy on the verge of coming true. Work with the people of Fontaine to uncover the mysteries and hidden truths lurking beneath the waters.

With Childe's mysterious disappearance still unsolved, Arlecchino's ominous presence, and Fontaine's looming prophecy, Genshin Impact players are left with more questions after the conclusion of Archon Quest Chapter 4 Act 4. So, without further ado, let's dive right into the step-by-step walkthrough for Archon Quest Chapter 4 Act 5: “Masquerade of the Guilty”!

How to unlock Fontaine Archon Quest Act 5: “Masquerade Of The Guilty”

In Version 4.2, The Fontaine storyline reaches its climax with Act 5, "Masquerade of the Guilty," along with a new Story Quest for the Hydro Archon Furina herself, Animula Choragi Chapter: Act 1.

click to enlarge Credit: HoYoverse

To unlock Archon Quest Chapter 4: Act 5 "Masquerade Of The Guilty", you must meet the following requirements:

Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above

Complete Chapter 4 Act 4: “Cataclysm's Quickening”

Fontaine Archon Quest Act 5 walkthrough

"To the Stars Shining in the Depths" is the fifth act in Chapter IV of the Archon Quests. There are expected to be four quests in this act.

Deluge of Wrathful Waters Meeting is Also Parting

Stay tuned as we update this walkthrough once Version 4.2 is released!

1. Deluge of Wrathful Waters

Follow the steps below to complete the first quest of Act 5:

Wait until the next day (8:00 - 12:00)

Return to the Fortress of Meropide dormitories

Talk to the receptionist in the Administrative Area

Go to Wriothesley’s office

Talk to Wriothesley

Head over to the Palais Mermonia

Go to Poisson

Look for Navia in Poisson

Go the cemetery

Interested in learning more about Genshin Impact? We've gathered all available information regarding the Version 4.2 update, including banners, map expansions, new events, and more, so make sure to check it out! We've also compiled all the much-needed QoL changes coming to Version 4.2 here.

Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters. On top of that, the 4.3 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.