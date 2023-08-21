How to Dolphin Dive in Genshin Impact Fontaine

The launch of Fontaine has propelled the open-world RPG Genshin Impact to new heights, not only introducing a whole new cast of captivating characters, advancing the storyline with gripping Fontaine-style trials but also opening the doors to a new era of underwater exploration. Which, in turn, gave rise to exciting new water traversing mechanics, such as Dolphin Diving!

Table of contents Who can Dolphin Dive in Genshin Impact? How to Dolphin Dive in Genshin Impact? Claim Hydrocolus by Dolphin Diving in Fontaine

During the Genshin Impact 4.0 Livestream, it was revealed that Genshin devs spent years ensuring that the new diving mechanic provided a seamless and exhilarating gaming experience for both new and returning players. Their efforts certainly went above and beyond players' expectations. Continue reading to learn how to perform fun tricks while navigating the waters of Fontaine!

Who can Dolphin Dive in Genshin Impact?

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse Lynette dolphin diving

It is important to note that only certain characters have to ability to Dolphin Dive through the waters of Fontaine, and this naturally includes all characters hailing from Fontaine. Here's a list of the Fontaine characters that are currently capable of Dolphin Diving in Version 4.0:

Lyney

Lynette

Sadly, characters who are not from Fontaine cannot perform this trick. You can try your hand at performing Dolphin Dives by claiming your free copy of Lynette in this current update, provided you have reached Adventure Rank 25.

The sole exception among non-Fontaine characters with whom you can perform the Dolphin Dive is none other than the Traveler themselves, also known as Genshin Impact’s MC. Initially, players believed that only the Hydro Traveler could execute this trick. However, it has now been revealed that Travelers of any elemental affinity can also Dolphin Dive.

How to Dolphin Dive in Genshin Impact?

To perform a Dolphin Dive, simply swim with any of the Fontaine characters or the MC, and use a dash right towards the surface of the water. If you keep holding onto your dash button, you’ll be able to Dolphin Dive in rapid succession, gliding both in and out of the water like a dolphin!

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse Traveler dolphin diving

Many Genshin Impact players are finding this traversing feature the “most fun thing in the game among all the traversing features we had before”.

Claim Hydrocolus by Dolphin Diving in Fontaine

Not only is it fun, but you can also obtain valuable resources such as Hydroculus by Dolphin Diving.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse Hydroculus location, suspended just above the water's surface

Observant Genshin players found that there is an Hydroculus floating just above the water’s surface, positioned too high for easy collection by merely surfacing the water. However, it's at the perfect height for retrieval through Dolphin Jump. This Hydroculus is on the immediate left-hand side of the Teleport Waypoint at the intersection between Salacia Plain, Chemin De L'Espoir, and Elton Trench.

That was all you need to know about dolphin diving in Fontaine! Interested in learning more about Fontaine? We've got you covered. Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters and learn about what new and exciting events await you in the current update in Version 4.0: Release date, new events, Archon Quest, and what to expect.

On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here!