Genshin Impact 4.8 Release Date, Banners, Limited-Time Map, and More

As Version 4.7 arrives with Clorinde’s much-anticipated banner, leaks surrounding the upcoming Version 4.8 update are already making waves in the Genshin Impact community. Expected to be the final chapter in the Fontaine cycle before the Pyro nation of Natlan takes center stage, 4.8 promises to be a content-packed update, brimming with a new 5-star character, a limited-time map, a couple of skins, and more!

Eager to catch a glimpse of the next update before it drops? Check out our Version 4.8 hub below for all the latest details and leaks about what you can expect.

HoYoverse hasn't officially announced the release date for Version 4.8 yet, but based on Genshin Impact's typical six-week update cycle, it’s expected to arrive on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Credit: HoYoverse

Following the maintenance schedule for new updates, Version 4.8 should go live at 4 am BST. Please note that due to timezone differences, players in North America will receive the update on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 11 pm EST.

Following tradition, the Version 4.8 Livestream is likely to take place on Friday, July 5, 2024.

4.8 Banners Leaked

Drawing from the recent drip marketing reveal, it is highly likely that the 5-star Dendro unit, Emilie, will join the fray as a playable character in 4.8. While specific banner placements are yet to be confirmed, Emilie should be featured in the first half of Version 4.8.

According to a credible leaker, Emilie is set to be the only 5-star character, opening the door for long-awaited reruns. Potential candidates include Nilou, Wriothesley, Shenhe, or Navia. There is also a possibility that the Chronicled Wish Banner will make a comeback, featuring long-lost Liyue characters.

Despite her fast-approaching banner, Fontaine's renowned perfume maker, Emilie, remains shrouded in secrecy. So far, players have only caught glimpses of her through NPC dialogue and character voice lines. Calcagni, a staff member at the Confrerie of Cabriere, where Emilie's perfumes are sold, describes her enigmatic nature, saying, "Emilie moves much like perfume itself. You cannot reach her, nor can she be stopped."

Recent leaks suggest that Emilie will be an off-field DPS character with abilities focused on the Burning Elemental Reaction. This reaction is triggered by applying Pyro to a target already affected by Dendro or vice versa. Her Passive Talents reportedly include a 36% increase in Burn DMG and an 85% reduction in self-damage from Burn.

4.8 Flagship Event

As with each cycle's final update, Version 4.8 is set to deliver a grand finale with a unique flagship event. These special events typically introduce a brand-new limited-time map and an elaborate storyline. In Version 3.8, HoYoverse deviated from the annual summer visit to the fan-favorite Golden Apple Archipelago and instead introduced a new limited-time region known as Mirage Veluriyam.

Credit: HoYoverse

This time around, the limited-time map is rumored to be a “fairytale-inspired wonderland”, divided into three to five regions that progressively unlock over time, similar to Version 3.8’s Mirage Veluriyam. The journey supposedly begins in a valley and expands northwestwards, culminating in a vast "ocean" (likely a lake) connected by trams.

Excitingly, the fan-favorite character, Wanderer, is expected to make an appearance during this event.

4.8 New Permanent Event

Aside from the highly-anticipated limited-time flagship event, Version 4.8 is also expected to introduce a brand-new permanent event!

While details are still emerging, the event seems to revolve around using keys earned through the new Abyss, the Imaginarium Theater. By completing certain challenges, you'll unlock special character trails, giving the following characters unique visual effects that activate when moving:

Diluc : Red Feather

: Red Feather Jean : Dandelion

: Dandelion Qiqi : Little Ghost

: Little Ghost Kirara

Ningguang

4.8 New Skins

If the rumors are true, it is highly likely that Wanderer will receive a skin in Version 4.8 as part of his involvement in the limited-time event, similar to how Klee and Kaeya received their skins in 3.8.

Other rumors suggest that the event will gift players a free copy of Kirara alongside a free skin. Leaks also hint at a potential purchasable skin for Nilou, featuring a beautiful white princess-like dress.

Credit: HoYoverse

That's everything we know so far about the upcoming Version 4.8 update for Genshin Impact. We will update this article when more information becomes available, so stay tuned! It’s important to bear in mind that leaked information can be subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding Genshin Impact's developments.

