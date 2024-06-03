Genshin Impact Emilie Design Revealed in Drip Marketing

Following months of leaks and speculation, HoYoverse has finally revealed the much-anticipated character design of the upcoming 5-star Dendro character, Emilie.

Much like the elusiveness of the perfumes Emilie crafts, only hints of her existence have been scattered throughout Fontaine's questlines. Recent leaks about her kit have only heightened the anticipation for her banner debut in Version 4.8, and now, this drip marketing has the community buzzing with excitement!

Genshin Impact Reveals Drip Marketing for Upcoming 5-Star Character Emilie

Fontaine's renowned perfume maker, Emilie, has yet to make an in-game appearance, with only NPC dialogue and character voice lines hinting at her existence. Calcagni, a staff member at the Confrerie of Cabriere, where Emilie's perfumes are sold, remarks on her enigmatic nature, saying that Emilie "moves much like perfume herself. You cannot reach her, nor can she be stopped."

Now, Genshin Impact confirms Emilie as an upcoming playable character in the upcoming Version 4.8 update. The announcement reveals several details about her: she holds the title "A Thousand Scents Traced," wields a Dendro vision, and her Constellation is named Pomum de Ambra.

We also get a good look at her official character splash art. Departing from the purple-themed design initially adopted by the community, here, Emilie is shown holding a perfume bottle and wearing a black-green side slit dress with an emerald green beret. Her curled two-toned short hair transitions from blonde to pink, adding a touch of flair that mirrors the delicate wisps of perfume.

The drip marketing reveal also includes an illuminating excerpt showcasing Emilie’s proficiency with scents:

When it comes to fragrances, sensitivity varies from person to person, but their preferences tend to be similar.

Few in the world are amenable to every kind of odor.

Fresh, floral, fruity... Such are the scents of Emilie's perfumes, meticulously crafted, exquisitely presented, dazzlingly displayed on the shelves of Fontaine's Quartier Lyonnais.

Dated, decayed, decrepit... Such are the traces erased by her touch, everything made as good as new.

If you've never before heard of a "forensic cleaner," you might at first struggle to imagine what such a profession entails.

But if you're lucky enough to become acquainted with Emilie, feel free to ask her a question or two. She is both an excellent listener and an exemplary respondent, so you'll no doubt receive a satisfactory answer.

Excitingly, Emilie will be not only the first Dendro character since Kirara (Version 3.7) but also the first Dendro user with a tall female model!

Recent leaks also suggest that Emilie is set to be off-field DPS with abilities geared toward the Burning Elemental Reaction. This reaction is triggered by applying Pyro on a target that is already affected by Dendro or vice versa. Her Passive Talents include a 30% increase in Burn DMG and a 95% reduction in self-damage from Burn.

While Clorinde takes center stage in the Version 4.7 Phase 1 banner starting June 5, 2024, Emilie is set to arrive with Version 4.8, scheduled for release on July 17, 2024.

Interested in learning more about Emilie? We've got you covered! Learn everything you need to know about her in our comprehensive Emilie guide here, which includes details on her element, weapon, lore, and more.

