Fortnite Birthday Event: All Cake Locations! Where To Find Them, Rewards and More!

Fortnite’s birthday bash has finally begun! Here are the locations of all the cake around the map

Fortnite is celebrating its third birthday!

The challenges and in-game rewards are now live for all players.

One challenge will require you to find cake over the map.

Here are the locations!

Challenge

The challenge itself will require you to consume cake on the Fortnite map, this will grant you with shield!

You will need to gain 50 health or shield from eating cake to complete this challenge!

Cake Locations

FNLeaksAndInfo posted an image of all the cake locations via ImEntoYT for this year’s event.

Check it out below!

CAKE – Goodluck!

Rewards

For completing this challenge you will be rewarded with a birthday emote with the number three!

This represents Fortnite’s third birthday which is today!

Other Challenges

Below are all the other challenges you can complete this year!

Play Matches (10)

Dance in front of different birthday cakes (10)

Outlast Opponents (500)

Play Matches (30)

Outlast Opponents (500)

Complete any four challenges

Best of luck completing these challenges!

