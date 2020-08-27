[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Unlock Wolverine – When, Challenges, Release Date, Week One and More!

This seasons not so secret battle pass skin is not available yet. But should be very very soon!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Aug 27, 2020
Wolverine

The latest season of Fortnite has finally released all over the world.

The new Marvel-skins are among the best they have ever made and there is a secret one as well.

Wolverine is seen all over the battle pass but it can be tricky to unlock him.

Here’s how to do so!

Contents hide
1 Challenges
2 Week One Challenges
3 Release Date

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Challenges

Like Aquaman last season, Wolverine will be unlocked through challenges.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Doom’s Domain POI Guide

These challenges are not all available right away, as Epic is going to make you wait a while before getting your hands on Wolverine.

There are a total of nine challenges for Wolverine, and you will need to complete six in order to unlock the skin!

Week One Challenges

The first Wolverine challenge is as follows;

  • Investigate Mysterious Claw Marks (3)
Challenge Screen min
EASY – No worries to get this skin!

Release Date

You will be able to access to Wolverine skin in 35 days!

So, on October 1st, 2020 is when you will see Wolverine around the map.

READ MORE: Fortnite: How To Eliminate Stark Robots At Quinjet Patrol Landing Sites!

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon