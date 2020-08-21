Fortnite Marvel: Skins, Rumors, Leaks, and Everything You Need To Know!

Two of the biggest art forms in the world are parking alongside each other for the new season!

With little official news coming out of Epic in the lead up to the new season.

A recently leaked promotional banner on the Korean eShop has confirmed the Marvel theme for next season.

So what else do we know about the collaboration?

Let’s take a look!

Thor Skin Confirmed

Appearing on the Korean Nintendo eShop FNBRHQ tweeted out an image that has confirmed the theme for next season

This image has all but confirmed the Marvel theme for next season as well.

NICE – We cannot wait!

Other Marvel Skins

Along with the now confirmed Marvel theme for next season, a few days ago we got wind of this news via HYPEX.

They noted that Season 4 might be Marvel themed, but now we know this is all but confirmed from Epic themselves!

What Other Skins?

As of now we do not know what other Marvel characters Epic is going to add into Fortnite.

We already have Captain America as a skin, so we may see some of the following:

Spider-Man

Iron Man

Hulk

Hawkeye

Rumors, and Leaks?

In the coming days we are sure more leaks are bound to spill regarding next season!

Be sure to stay up to date on social media with all the amazing Fortnite leakers!

