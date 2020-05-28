How To Change Your Fortnite Name on PS4!

Some of us are not the best at picking gamertags, here’s a way to get another one on PS4!

Fortnite has always remained one of the word’s most popular games since it was released back in 2017.

Similarly to other multiplayer games, players have to pick and choose a name for other players to see during a match.

We all want to change our in-game name at some point or another.

Here’s how to do so on the PS4!

PSN Name

Unlike PC players, the name associated with your Fortnite account is actually your PSN name.

This means you cannot go on the Epic Games website and change your name if you play on PS4.

Instead, you are going to have to change your PSN handle in order to get a different name appearing on Fortnite.

GAME ON – Console players are the majority of Fortnite players!

The process of this is quite simple, so we’ll take you through it now.

Online or PS4

You can change your PSN name either via a web browser or through the PS4 itself.

Below are the full list of steps for changing your PSN name on the PS4!

Go to Settings

Then Account Management

Account Information

Profile

Online ID

Once you are on the Online ID screen, you can enter a new PSN name.

COSTLY – Playstation users are still paying for name changes!

If you are trying to change your PSN name on a web browser, check out the following steps!

Sign in to your PSN account here

PSN Profile

Edit Online ID

There it is! Quite the simple process no matter the platform in order to get a brand new name in Fortnite.

