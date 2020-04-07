Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass: Cost, skins, Emotes, Rewards & more!

What can players expect with the battle pass next season? Check it out here!

With the conclusion of the current season of Fortnite coming at the end of this month, fans are already looking ahead to the next season of Fortnite.

As of now, Chapter 2 Season 3 is set to release on 30 April, barring no delays as we experienced multiple times last season.

With the release of the new season, we are also expected to get a brand new battle pass!

Let’s take a look at all the new battle pass skins, emotes, pickaxes and other cosmetics we are going to get!

Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass cost

SWING ON IN – Will you opt for the bundle or standard edition?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, or Season 13, will have a Battle Pass which we can expect to be 950 Vbucks. That equals out to around $10, and players will more than likely be able to opt into the Battel Pass Bundle.

The latter will cost 2800 Vbucks and will start you at 25 tier of the Battle Pass! This will also unlock the third skin for the Battle Pass, so it not a bad option to go for.

New Skins?

FISH? Could we see another Fishstick skin!

Of course, with any new Fortnite season comes an ample amount of new skins, emotes, pickaxes and more.

The current seasons battle pass was the theme of the agents, and we were able to unlock their Ghost or Shadow variants as well.

Since the release of Chapter 2, Epic Games has taking a liking to the different skin variations for all of the battle pass skins.

One of the neater aspects that Fortnite has done as of late is that they have started to implement user-created skins as apart of the battle pass. This past season, Meowscles was a fan’s design!

Emotes

TAKE THE L – What kind of emotes can we expect this season?

Emotes are always a vital part of every season’s battle pass. Iconic ones such as Take the L, are still one of the most used emotes to this day!

We can expect there to be anywhere from 8-10 new emotes in the Season 3 battle pass!

What Else?

PICTURE – Expect some sweet loading screen images!

We can expect all kinds of sweet rewards inside next seasons battle pass, here are some of the rewards we can expect to see!

Pickaxes

Gliders

Loading screens designed by the community

Back blings

