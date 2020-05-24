Fortnite: How to do PC Crossplay in Chapter 2! – PC Crossplay, How it Works, Crossplay Servers and More!

Are you struggling to choose which platform to play Fortnite on? Well, you have nothing to worry about!

Fortnite has been one of the biggest games in the world for a while.

With its addictive gameplay and fun mechanics, it’s hard not to enjoy your time playing the game.

Epic Games have managed to push the boundaries with massive live events, partnering with Travis Scott and Marshmello, as well as Disney to bring fans some amazing Star Wars and Avengers events.

No matter what platform you play on, you’ll be able to use Epic Games‘ amazing crossplay feature!

PC Crossplay

To begin you need to sign up to Epic Games if you play Fortnite on PC you’ve already completed this step.

For PC, this is pretty much all you need to do to play Crossplay.

Unfortunately, crossplay is slightly harder to enable on Consoles, Mobile, Switch and other devices. We’ll cover this slightly further down.

Finally, you need to add your friend’s Epic accounts and your ready to play and have a whale of a time!

How it Works

When you’re playing crossplay, the server you join isn’t dependant on the host.

This is purely dependant on which type of systems people are playing on.

To tackle the issue of mouse and keyboard advantage, Epic always ensure to put crossplay lobbies are put into PC servers.

This will give console players a disadvantage, but this is the price you need to pay if you want to play with your friends on different platforms.

Console Crossplay

To play crossplay on console devices you’ll need to log onto the Epic Games website and create an Epic Games account.

Then, link this new account to your PlayStation, Xbox, Switch or Mobile account. This will be on the website or the launcher and is relatively easy to setup.

Finally, add your friends through the Epic Games client and you’re ready to go.

The system Epic Games have created is the best we’ve ever seen! We can only hope other developers try to implement a similar system in the future.