Fortnite: Leaked Floppers and New Fishing Rod Coming Soon – News, Rumors and More!

Fishing is getting an upgrade soon. Find out about all the new types of Floppers you’ll be able to find soon!

Fishing was the major mechanic introduced during the release of Chapter 2; and it has seen an array of mixed results.

As of now, there are only two types of Floppers that players are able to fish, so it can be pretty boring.

However, it appears an ample amount of leaked Floppers and even a new Fishing Rod is coming soon.

Here’s all we know!

Old Leaks

Only a week after the season initially released back on June 17th, leaker HYPEX revealed some massive information.

In this set of leaks, HYPEX revealed there was an ample amount of Floppers found in the files.

Check it out below.

FISH – Cannot wait to see these!

Among these were some pretty questionable additions; such as the Fire Flopper and Jelly Flopper.

These fish have yet to be added into the game but maybe in the next patch.

New Fish

As of this past week, it appears there is a new set of Floppers added into the game,

Check out the new ones below!

BATTLE? Will this fish have a shotgun?

Yet again, these have not been added into the game yet; but perhaps next patch?

Fishing Rod

Since we are getting all of these new Floppers; it also appears we are getting a new type of Fishing Rod to catch all of these with!

HYPEX notes this is called the ‘RodPro‘ and will be some sort of advanced Fishing Rod.

CAST – Wonder how this rod will work?

As of now, we do not know when these leaked Floppers and new Fishing Rod will be in the game.

Our bet is that Epic may add them into the game next patch!

