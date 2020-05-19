Fortnite: How To Do Split Screen On The Nintendo Switch!

Want to team up for some epic battle royal action with one of your friends? Check out how to here!

We are now in the tail end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, which means we are slowly coming upon a new season!

Fortnite has quickly expanded into one of the most popular games across the world, it is playable on every platform essentially.

Switch Fortnite players are a large part of the player base, but if you are new to the scene it can be troubling to share the screen with your friends.

Here’s how to enable split-screen on the Switch!

How To

The process to enable Split Screen on the Nintendo Switch is a relatively easy one, so do not fear.

Before you boot up Fortnite make sure that both controllers are signed in and noticed by the Switch

Once you have done so, you will be able to load up the Battle Royal section of Fortnite and load into duos or squads match!

TEAMING – Split screen is a great option with friends!

Now you and your friends can enjoy all the action of Fortnite but alongside each other!

