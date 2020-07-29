Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Weapons: New Weapons, Shotguns, Assault Rifles, Leaks, Rumors and More!

There will undoubtedly be new weapons with the release of the new season. Here’s what we know!

Summer is almost over, unfortunately, but this also means we are heading into another brand new Fortnite season.

Chapter 2 Season 4 is right around the corner and we are excited to see what Epic has in store.

New weapons will without a doubt be apart of the new season, and we can speculate what will be added/removed.

Here we go!

New Shotgun?

HYPEX, perhaps the most known Fortnite leaker was able to find an interesting set of files back during June.

A new shotgun was found within the files and features the name ‘Dragon Shotgun’.

This shotgun will fire four bullets, and will only be in the Epic and Legendary variants.

NICE – When will this release?

Unless this weapon gets released before the beginning Season 4, we can expect this weapon to be included with the release of the new season.

Deagle

One of the most beloved and disliked weapons of all time, it has been quite some time since we got to use the Deagle or Hand Cannon in Fortnite.

There is chance we see Epic re-add this weapon into the game with the new season!

What Else?

We never know what Epic truly has in store for us when each season releases.

This season, no-one expected them to remove the Pump Shotgun in favour of the new Charge Shotgun!

So we will have to wait and see what Epic has planned for us.

