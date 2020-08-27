[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Doom’s Domain POI Guide – Mythic Weapon, Dr. Doom, Location and More!

One of the brand new locations for the new season can be tricky to master. Here’s how to dominate!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Aug 27, 2020
Dooms Domain POI Guide 1

Chapter 2 Season 4 has finally landed for players all over the world.

We are able to see all the new changes Epic has implemented into the game.

One of the new changes is Doom’s Domain POI!

Here’s everything you need to know!

Contents hide
1 Location
2 Mythic Weapons

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Location

Doom’s Domain is located exactly where Pleasant Park used to be located!

Dooms Domain 1
CREEPY – Looks cool!

This can be found towards the northern side of the map and players will undoubtedly find it.

Mythic Weapons

Since this is a brand new POI, there of course is a brand new Mythic weapon that players will be able to snag.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Patch Notes: Map Changes

Dr. Doom’s Mystical Bomb was leaked by SkinTrackerCom and has the following description:

“Conjure and throw a large ball of arcane energy that explodes on impact.”

Mystic Bomb 3
BOOM – This item could be massive!

In order to get this item we assume you are going to have to eliminate Dr. Doom himself.

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon