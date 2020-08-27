Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Doom’s Domain POI Guide – Mythic Weapon, Dr. Doom, Location and More!

One of the brand new locations for the new season can be tricky to master. Here’s how to dominate!

Chapter 2 Season 4 has finally landed for players all over the world.

We are able to see all the new changes Epic has implemented into the game.

One of the new changes is Doom’s Domain POI!

Here’s everything you need to know!

Location

Doom’s Domain is located exactly where Pleasant Park used to be located!

CREEPY – Looks cool!

This can be found towards the northern side of the map and players will undoubtedly find it.

Mythic Weapons

Since this is a brand new POI, there of course is a brand new Mythic weapon that players will be able to snag.

Dr. Doom’s Mystical Bomb was leaked by SkinTrackerCom and has the following description:

“Conjure and throw a large ball of arcane energy that explodes on impact.”

BOOM – This item could be massive!

In order to get this item we assume you are going to have to eliminate Dr. Doom himself.