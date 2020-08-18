Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Map: New POIs, Changes, Old Map, Rumors and More About Season 14!

A new season usually means a brand new map! Let’s take a peek at what Epic has in store for us this season

With just under two weeks left in the current Fortnite season, players are already pondering what is going to happen next season.

Chapter 2 Season 4 should have lots of surprises for players when it releases.

Do not fear, as with any new season Epic tends to change up the map quite a bit.

Let’s see what’s in store for us!

OId Map?

The topic of the old Fortnite map is a rather sensitive one to some players, including myself.

Since the beginning of Chapter 2 players have been begging to go back to the old map; as it appears the current one has lost its touch.

Although we would think there is a hope Epic brings us back to the OG map, it is hard to say they ever will.

MORE WATER – Perhaps more flooding will occur?

If Epic was to bring back the old Fortnite map, we could see them implementing some sort of game mode or split season similar to Apex Legends.

Where players are able to choose which map they play for a limited time, or they even split the season up between the two maps.

Season 4 Map Changes

It is hard to say what route Epic is going to take with Season 4.

The current season experience an ample amount of changes at the beginning of the season, but it appears the Season 2 map is coming back.

The water levels rising have revealed all the old POI’s so it is almost like nothing has changed.

WILD – Could this season bring more changes?

Looking ahead, we can expect an ample amount of map changes with the release of the new season.

Leaks/Rumors

As of now, we do not have any leaks or rumors to go off of for the new season.

However, in the coming weeks we can expect a flurry of leaks to come as the season start date nears.

Any Guesses?

If we were to pinpoint one or two locations that could experience some changes next season, we would have to look at the following:

Frenzy Farm

Pleasant Park

These locations have not experienced many changes since the beginning of Chapter 2. So it would be nice to see these locations have something done to them!

Delays?

Currently, Fortnite is unavailable on teh App Store and Google Play Store.

This is due to a lawsuit filed by Apple and Google against Epic Games, shortly after they implemented a new payment system.

To stay up to date with the Lawsuit, check out our piece here!

There is some concern over the possibility Season 4 will be delayed because of this.

Epic has said the Lawsuit won’t affect the release of Season 4, but there are also other factors that can affect the release of the new content!