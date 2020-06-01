How To Play Fortnite On An Old PC – Minimum Requirements!

Looking to game on some old hardware still? Do not fear you may be able to run Fortnite!

With the current season of Fortnite coming to a close after another season-ending delay; there is a lot on Fortnite player’s minds.

By now, we were already supposed to have taken part in the Doomsday Event and learned more about the future of the map.

However, some players may be trying out the game for the first time; but may not have the top of the line gear.

Here are Fortnite’s minimum requirements for May 2020!

Min Specs

As noted on Epic’s website “Fortnite is designed to run well on a wide variety of PC hardware so that as many players as possible can jump in and play.”

READ MORE: Fortnite: How To Link Accounts! Merging Accounts

So, similar to most free to play games that release now; even if you are playing on outdated hardware, you should be good!

Check out the listed minimum requirements for PC according to the Epic Games website!

PC WARS – Perhaps the best place to play Fortnite!

Video Card: Intel HD 4000 on PC or Intel Iris Pro 5200 on Mac

Processor: Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit or Mac OS Mojave 10.14.6

READ MORE: How To Change Your Fortnite Name on PS4!