Xbox Series S Black Friday 2020: Deals, Predictions, Bundles, Accessories, and more

The console is hitting stores in November, but can you get it for less in the mega sales?

Black Friday 2020 is an amazing destination for deals, and it could well be the best time to bag your Xbox Series S too!

As we head closer to the sales, we’ve got everything from pre-orders, predictions, and even some Xbox Series S accessories you can get right now before the console hits stores on 10 November!

Best Deal Right Now

So before we jump in, here’s one of our top picks from the Xbox Series S compatible deals currently on the market.

WD 2TB HDD

WD makes some amazing products, and this HDD is a real show-stopper when it comes to both build, durability, and storage.

With no disc drive, an external hard drive is arguably a must-have with the Xbox Series S.

BUILT FOR GAMING: This game drive is ideal for Xbox Series S

Not only does it keep your console’s internal memory clear, but it also takes the stress out of deleting games to make room.

It’s available on Amazon right now for under £65.00 (down from £89.99) which for something this high quality, is a fantastic deal.

Don’t Miss Out: Get the WD 2TB HDD Drive for under £65.00 on Amazon

Xbox Series S Black Friday 2020

The big question is, can we expect any discounts on the Xbox Series S this Black Friday 2020?

Realistically, we may not see heavy discounts on the machine until at least next year, and the same goes for bundle deals.

SMALL BUT MIGHTY: High performance in a surprising small package!

If you’re trying to get a great deal, we’d say aim to do so with a trade-in. The good news is that places like Amazon offered ‘trade up’ programs in the past, which could get you money off your next-gen purchase.

Xbox Series S Pre-orders

If you’re looking to pre-order the console ahead of its release date, check out some of the links below for both Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X product pages.

Xbox Series S Accessories Black Friday 2020

The chances of official Xbox Series S accessories being discounted at Black Friday 2020 are also fairly slim.

But thanks to Xbox’s extensive backwards compatibility, you’ll be able to use a number of older gear perfectly on the machine.

The good news is that you can still get amazing deals on headsets, third party controllers, hard drives, monitors and more at the sales.

Keep reading for some of our top picks from the market right now.

Xbox Series S Gaming Headset

Gaming headsets are a quick and easy way of adding an extra layer of immersion into your gaming experience.

Black Friday 2020 will have some great deals on a broad range of headsets, so keep an eye out!

Mpow Gaming Headset

This Mpow Headset is a good choice if you’re looking for something great quality, and at a super reasonable price. Currently, it comes in at only £24.99 on Amazon!

HEAR HEAR! From reloads to footsteps, stay one step ahead of other players in battle royales and multiplayer matches!

Don’t Miss Out! Get the Mpow Gaming Headset for less, right here!

Xbox Series S Gaming Monitor

Xbox Series S can play games in up to 1440p, which will actually look pretty impressive. If you don’t want to buy a TV, you should check out the gaming monitors on the market, which deliver on price and performance.

Acer Nitro 23.8 inch FHD

This Acer Nitro gaming monitor has a super high refresh rate, making for some seriously smooth gameplay. Currently available for under £270 on Amazon.

PACKS A PUNCH: Even at relatively low prices, these are still quality monitors

Quick Start: Get the Acer Nitro 23.8 inch FHD Gaming Monitor, right here!

Xbox Series S Hard Drive

Space saving is going to be super important with the Xbox Series S, so having an external hard drive is a wise move.

WD 4TB HDD Drive

WD make some quality, durable, and let’s face it – pretty good-looking gear! This HDD is purpose-built for gaming and has a whopping 4TB of space for under £105.00 on Amazon.

STORAGE FOR DAYS: Good luck filling this hard drive!

SEE IT ON AMAZON: WD 4TB HDD for under £105.00

