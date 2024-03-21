Represent Your Team Thanks to the eFootball Championship Club Event

The road to the finals starts here!

21 Mar 2024 1:37 PM +00:00

Alongside the 2024 Championship Open, a new eFootball competition led by Konami is underway to find the next esports prodigy, giving participating players a chance to represent the club they support whilst playing the game.

The new competition, Club Event, is being held to determine the No.1 fans of eFootball's official partner clubs. So far, the Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Manchester United competitions are underway, with Arsenal next in line!

eFootball players from around the world are competing for the chance to officially represent the club they support on eFootball.

In each eFootball Championship Club Event, there will be three online qualifiers per region, which are Europe, Africa, Americas, West Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and other areas.

After the three online rounds have been completed, all regional winners will congregate for an offline final to decide who will represent each club in the World Finals, which will be held in Tokyo in July this year.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: KONAMI eFootball Championship 2024

Competitions for Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Manchester United have already begun, with Barcelona's new eSports player now finalised after an intense day of Barcelona Club Finals action last month.

American mobile player LaCasAA, and Brazilian console player FuTeFacil, will be FC Barcelona's representatives at this summer's World Finals in Tokyo, with both of them emerging as undisputed champions on their respective platforms.

Arsenal Club Event starting soon

With several competitions already underway, another official eFootball partner club is preparing to enter the picture.

Players have the chance to become Arsenal's newest esports prodigy when the Arsenal Club Event starts on 25th March, as the battle to represent the Gunners on eFootball commences.

Just like the Barcelona Club Event, the winner of the Arsenal competition will proceed to play in the World Finals in July.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: KONAMI Arsenal Championship Club Event

We wish all of the participants the best of luck and look forward to seeing who else joins LaCasAA and FuTeFacil in the Finals later this year!

You can keep up to date with all things eFootball Championship Open and Championship Club Event right here.

For more articles like this, take a look at our eFootball page.