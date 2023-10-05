eFootball 2024: Season 2 is live!

eFootball 2024 was announced on 7 September 2023, with fans loving all new features and licenses that the game has to offer, we now have new exciting news that is out in eFootball 2024!

Table of contents Season 2 in eFootball 2024 New Clubs in Authentic Mode Trendyol Süper Lig joins eFootball New language in eFootball Mobile Latest club packs

Season 2 is now live in the game and we have a load of information to share regarding the latest season!

Season 2 in eFootball 2024

The highly anticipated Season 2 of eFootball 2024 has officially kicked off, bringing exciting updates and new additions. eFootball 2024 continues to evolve and captivate football fans around the world. With this latest season, players can expect an enriched gaming experience, with new clubs, languages, and exciting club packs featuring some of Europe's footballing giants.

New Clubs in Authentic Mode

One of the standout features of eFootball 2024 Season 2 is the inclusion of several new clubs from both the Middle East and Europe. Notably, Saudi Arabian football is well-represented with the addition of Al Nassr, Al Ittihad Club, and Al Hilal SFC. These clubs have recently acquired some of the world's top footballing talent, making them formidable competitors in the game. Now, users can take control of superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, and Karim Benzema in the Authentic Mode.

But that's not all – the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has also joined the fray, bringing with it an array of top-tier clubs competing in the AFC Champions League. From Australia to Japan, Iran to Qatar, football fans can now experience the excitement of the AFC Champions League in eFootball 2024.

Trendyol Süper Lig joins eFootball

Turkish football joins eFootball 2024 Season 2 bringing an exciting development: the inclusion of Turkey's premier footballing division, the Trendyol Süper Lig, in Authentic Mode. This addition means that fans can now play as Turkish giants such as Beşiktaş JK, Galatasaray SK, Fenerbahçe SK, Trabzonspor, and more. The Turkish league boasts some of the continent's most iconic clubs and fervent supporters, adding depth and variety to the gameplay experience.

New language in eFootball Mobile

Recognising its extensive user base in the Middle East and North Africa, Konami has introduced an Arabic language option for eFootball Mobile. This thoughtful addition ensures that players from Arabic-speaking regions can fully immerse themselves in the game and enjoy a seamless experience.

Latest club packs

In a move that will delight fans worldwide, eFootball 2024 Season 2 introduces Club Packs with some of Europe's most illustrious clubs. These packs offer an opportunity to acquire 11 Highlight players as well as a Manager with a 'Booster' attached, providing a significant boost to all player stats in the Dream Team mode.

Starting from 5 October 2023, users can enhance their Dream Team line-ups with players from FC Barcelona, Manchester United FC, and Arsenal FC. And the excitement doesn't stop there. On 19 October 2023, additional club packs featuring FC Bayern Munchen, AC Milan, and Internazionale Milano will be made available, offering fans the chance to create dream teams with some of the biggest names in European football.

With eFootball 2024 Season 2, Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. continues to elevate the excitement and deliver an immersive football gaming experience. Whether you're a fan of Middle Eastern or European football, there's something for everyone in this latest update.

