eFootball Championship Open World Final results!

The highly anticipated eFootball Championship Open World Finals, held in Tokyo, Japan, reached its thrilling conclusion this weekend, showcasing the world's finest eFootball players on both mobile and console platforms.

After five months of intense qualifiers and competitive rounds, the top contenders from across the globe assembled to determine who would be crowned the ultimate lone champions in the Esports universe.

eFootball championship open

The eFootball Championship Open is a universal Esports event presented by KONAMI, centered around the eFootball title. Players from all around the world and of varying skill levels participated in in-game qualification events, vying to move up their local rankings through four main qualification rounds. Those who excelled in their regions and categories faced online qualifiers, leading to the selection of the top 8 mobile players and top 16 console players who eventually advanced to the eFootball Championship Open World Finals.

click to enlarge + 5

Console category results

In the console category, 16 formidable players were divided into four groups of four. The competition was fierce, but ultimately, only the top player from each group would advance to the Semi-Finals. The four players who made it to the final showdown were ZEUS_ELGACOR, Zilo, FRANKINO, and the eventual champion UDI.

The thrilling final saw UDI, representing Japan, emerge as the victor after an intense battle against Zilo. UDI secured a nail-biting 3-2 victory, showcasing his exceptional skills and earning himself the console crown.

The Esports Ginza studio in Tokyo played host to these gripping matches, witnessing moments of high drama and skillful play.

click to enlarge + 5

Mobile category results

The mobile category featured eight outstanding players who competed in two groups of four. Unlike the console category, the top two players from each group advanced to the Semi-Finals. Among the top contenders, LaCasAA emerged as the group leader, while El_Mysterio secured the second position in his group.

The Final showcased a thrilling rematch between El_Mysterio and LaCasAA, and it was the Brazilian player, El_Mysterio, who managed to secure a hard-fought victory in a nail-biting penalty shootout. With his remarkable skills and determination, El_Mysterio claimed the mobile title and became the ultimate champion in the mobile category.

click to enlarge + 5

A global phenomenon

The eFootball Championship Open World Finals captured the attention of viewers worldwide, with the event being streamed live on the official eFootball YouTube channel. The action-packed matches gained nearly 3 million views, underscoring the growing popularity of Esports and eFootball.

Players speak out

El_Mysterio, the victor in the mobile category, expressed his emotions after winning the World Finals, stating,

'I feel super emotional, I can’t believe it. I was thinking about so many different things in the moment. In the penalty shootout, I had to think about where to shoot, where to save, luckily it worked well for me, and I am now the champion!'

UDI, the console category champion, praised his tough opponent Zilo, saying,

"Zilo was strong! It was really a tough game, and it was hard when I tied the game in the 2nd half. Getting the 3rd goal was huge, it was a lucky turn of events. My friends came to the venue to cheer me on enthusiastically. I think the level in Japan is the highest, so I hope that eFootball will become more popular in Japan!"

click to enlarge + 5

A testament to talent

The eFootball Championship Open World Finals not only showcased the triumph of El_Mysterio and UDI but also featured top players from well-known football clubs, such as MeroMen of Inter Milan and FRANKINO of AC Milan, competing for individual accolades. The inclusion of these players helped demonstrate the skill levels of those who qualified for the World Finals, and their performances garnered attention and admiration from the global audience.

Rewarding Excellence

The eFootball Championship Open World Finals not only provided thrilling matches but also substantial rewards for the players' exceptional performances. El_Mysterio and UDI, as champions, each took home a prize money of $10,000. The runners-up in both categories received $5,000, while the players finishing in 3rd - 4th places earned $3,000 each. Additionally, those placing 5th - 8th in each category were awarded $1,500, and console players securing 9th - 16th positions received $500.

Loading...

click to enlarge + 5

The eFootball Championship Open World Finals proved to be an electrifying showcase of eFootball talent, cementing its status as one of the premier Esports events on the calendar. As the Esports community looks ahead to the next edition, the excitement and anticipation for future tournaments continue to grow, as players around the world strive to reach new heights in eFootball excellence.