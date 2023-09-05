Konami has announced that eFootball 2024 is now officially out! Finally, we can now get our hands on this new eFootball title as we move into the 2023/24 season.

The new season is in full swing with players able to play with the latest updates and features in the game!

What to expect from eFootball 2024

Konami has competed against FIFA for several years, with this being the first time both titles have changed names, with PES and FIFA changing to eFootball and EA Sports FC respectively.

One great thing about Konami’s game is the fact that it is FREE, meaning that anyone with a mobile or console can play it!

We are given access to some of the world’s best players through these games and eFootball will be the game giving us the most up-to-date football season.

This most recent update revolves around the theme of “improved play control liberty for chance creation,” in which users can expect an even more advanced gameplay experience, courtesy of @play_eFootball via Twitter.

eFootball global ambassador

For the fourth year in a row, Lionel Messi will be the global ambassador for eFootball following his most successful season yet.

Despite his move to Paris Saint Germain not going to plan, Lionel Messi’s international success was nothing short of a fairy tale last season!

He captained Argentina to World Cup victory, with Messi lifting the trophy in what seems to be a perfect ending to an incredible career!

Although, he is not done yet, so expect to see Lionel Messi donning a Miami BP jersey in eFootball. That is of course Inter Miami in real life.

He will also be honoured as the namesake of the brand-new eFootball 2024: Leo Messi Edition.

In this special edition, players not only gain access to the game but also receive an exclusive Messi Epic card, featuring the exciting new 'booster' feature. As part of this package, users will enjoy a set of 10 Highlight players, including some of his former teammates, along with 11 sets of 4,000 EXP, and a generous 300 eFootball coins.

eFootball partners

KONAMI has maintained a lineup of partner clubs, including some of the most legendary teams in the sport, such as Manchester United FC, FC Bayern München, Internazionale Milano, AC Milan, Arsenal FC, and FC Barcelona. Notably, KONAMI recently extended its longstanding partnership with FC Barcelona.

In the game, these teams and more will receive updates to their kits, stadiums, and squads to align with the new season. This update coincides with the significant transfer news that has dominated the world of football this summer.

Moreover, eFootball continues to be the exclusive platform where users can experience matches in iconic venues like Allianz Arena, Spotify Camp Nou, San Siro, and Stadio Olimpico.

Startup campaign

Whether you're a seasoned eFootball football veteran or new to the game, we've got some exciting news for you. The 'Startup Campaign' is here allowing you to receive in-game rewards!

You can dive into this campaign and unlock a world of possibilities. Simply by logging in, you'll instantly receive 4 'Chance Deals', a whopping 360,000 GP, 60,000 EXP, and 120 eFootball Coins as part of the Login Bonuses.

By achieving various campaign milestones, you stand to gain an additional 400,000 GP, 120,000 EXP, 100 eFootball Coins, and 4 Skill Training Programs!

These in-game goodies provide the foundation for creating your ultimate Dream Team, customised to match your unique playing style and philosophy.

As eFootball 2024 takes the stage, it promises to continuously evolve and adapt, ensuring that you get the best possible experience and a true-to-life simulation of the sport we all love.

eFootball boosters

eFootball have introduced their new feature 'Boosters', this exciting new feature empowers users to take their favourite players to new heights by enhancing their attributes. With 'Boosters,' players can now push beyond the traditional limits (99 OVR limit) and amplify the individual skills and qualities of players within their 'Dream Team.'

Within the game, you'll discover various types of boosters at your disposal. These range from player-specific enhancements to those that impact the entire team, as well as boosters that become available when selecting players who meet specific criteria.

This feature provides users with unparalleled freedom and diversity in team building, delivering an even more enjoyable gaming experience. Get ready to create teams that are as unique and dynamic as your imagination allows!

