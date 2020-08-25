NBA 2K21 Demo: First Impressions – Gameplay, Graphics & more
Our first chance to hop on the court in this year’s NBA 2K is here, and it’s more than worth downloading while you can.
We’ve finally gotten the NBA 2K21 demo, and several ways to play it.
Here’s our first impressions, and everything you need to know about the world’s first taste of NBA 2K21.
MyPLAYER Builder
The first game mode available on the NBA 2K21 demo is the MyPLAYER Builder.
The builder has some new visuals, and features a look into NBA 2K21’s badge progress.
READ MORE: 5 Reasons to Buy NBA 2K21: New MyTEAM, Gameplay Features, Badges & more
There’s no confirmation just yet that these will be final values, but some troubling badges remain that we hope won’t by the time launch day arrives (including Intimidator, Pogo Stick, and more).
Once you create your MyPLAYER and choose his skills, it’s time to take to the court.
READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Cover Athletes: All Covers Revealed – Mamba Forever Edition, Next-Gen, Current-Gen & more
You’ll only get one MyPLAYER Builder test with your character, with the Los Angeles Clippers taking on the Milwaukee Bucks.
The court has a MyPLAYER Builder logo at center court, and some game-mode specific commentary which makes for a nice environment.
Quick Game
The Quick Game mode opens the door to NBA 2K21 in the most direct way.
You’ll be able to fire up a regular exhibition game between two teams. Your choices will be between the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles All-Time Lakers, and Boston All-Time Celtics.
These different lineups add a ton of variety players can enjoy, at times feeling more like a MyTEAM game.
You are limited to only 5 Quick Games in the NBA 2K21 demo.
READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Buyer’s Guide: Is next-gen worth it?
The good news is this is more than enough to get acclimated to the new gameplay changes. Of course you won’t get everything down perfect just yet.
2KU
2KU is how many players will spend their time finishing up the NBA 2K21 demo download process. It’s unlocked after downloading the demo, but you’ll have some time before the full game is ready to play.
2KU offers players a guide on gameplay features new and old and Kawhi Leonard to practice them with.
READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Editions: Mamba Forever Edition, Next-Gen, Current-Gen, Bonuses, Features & more
This is a great way to introduce players old and new to where the NBA 2K series is now.
Gameplay
NBA 2K21 gameplay introduces some new challenges with shooting changes, the Pro Stick, some new moves on both sides of the ball, and new badge setups.
From our time with the NBA 2K21 demo so far, we’d say the new gameplay features are a great success.
READ MORE: NBA 2K21 PS4: Release Date, Features, Price, Specs & more
The Pro Stick introduces a challenging new way to try and improve your shooting, the new shooting bar is surprisingly good-looking, and graphics are looking crisper than ever.
READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Ratings Predictions: Houston Rockets – James Harden, Russell Westbrook & more
With this said, the NBA 2K21 demo has us more excited than ever for launch day!
Conclusions
The NBA 2K21 demo is a great way to get started with the game, and get used to the gameplay changes that are coming this year.
READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Trailers: Current-Gen Gameplay, Official Reveal, Mamba Forever & more
There are some things that worry us like some bad badges still remaining despite 2K analyzing badge data from last year.
But overall gameplay remains tight, and looks more crisp than ever.