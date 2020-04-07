When will basketball fans be able to get their hands on NBA 2K21? The clues are there if you look…

With the NBA season on hold thanks to coronavirus more and more people are hitting up NBA 2K20, and dreaming of NBA 2K21.

There is still plenty of life in 2K’s amazing basketball game, but there is no doubt that the appetite for the next volume is growing.

So when can fans expect to get their hands on NBA 2K21?

SLAM DUNK: NBA 2K21 is set to be the biggest game yet from 2K

There is no firm release date for NBA 2K21 yet.

However, looking at past editions can give us a good gauge for when to expect 2K21.

NBA 2K titles have slowly been moving forward in the last few years. 2K17 was released on 23 September, with 18 coming on 19, then 11, an last year’s title dropped on 6 September…

2K are unlikely to aim for an August release, but early September is very likely.

Circle Friday 4 September as the most likely release date at the moment.

Of course, that will only be on PS4 & Xbox One. For the next-gen consoles of PS5 and Xbox Series X you’ll have to wait until they are released in late 2020.

Will NBA 2K21 be delayed?

HOLD ON: There could be delays

It’s very hard to tell if the current COVID-19 pandemic will cause issues with the development of new games.

So far, things seem to be ok but the recent indefinite delay to Last of Us 2 has certainly sent shivers down the spine of the industry.

It’s unlikely that 2K would allow any delays to NBA 2K21 as it is their flagship franchise and they have enjoyed nearly-unchallenged domination of the NBA gaming world for a few years now.

With NBA Live set to return this year it will be a titanic battle for both EA and 2K. Neither side will want delays.

Cover athlete

ICON: Will we get a 2K tribute to the late Kobe Bryant?

Who will be on the cover is always a big question when it comes to a sports game.

There are a number of worthy names in the NBA right now who could replace Anthony Davis on the front of NBA 2K21: Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Giannis.

But one name stands out… Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers icon lost his life in helicopter crash in late January 2020, and the whole sporting world went into mourning.

It’s extremely likely that 2K make Kobe their cover athlete, even if it is for a higher edition of the game.