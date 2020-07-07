NBA 2K21: MyPLAYER – What we know so far, Changes, Next-Gen & more

The fan-favourite mode is set to return in the upcoming title. But what can we expect on Next-Gen?

As the countdown towards NBA 2K21 and the arrival of the highly anticipated Next-Gen consoles continue, we are continuing our look into what we can expect from the upcoming 2kSports release.

We’ve looked into what we want to see on the game, including in-depth looks at a number of fan-favourite game modes such as MyTEAM and MyLEAGUE but here we’ll be looking at what we know so far when it comes to MyPLAYER.

Big things to come in 2K21

The first thing that we should point out is that, regardless of whether you are going to player NBA 2K21 on a current console such as the PS4 or Xbox One or if you’re going to be a Next-Gen gamer, MyPLAYER will remain a key part of 2K21.

It has been a fan-favourite mode since its inception and the advancements in the MyCareer side of it have meant that it’s popularity has skyrocketed in recent years.

You would assume there will be huge developments to the mode in time for the release of the Next-Gen consoles but that doesn’t mean to say that it will be pointless playing on your present gen console.

Generation Specific

Although one thing that should be pointed out is that is has been heavily rumoured that you will not be able to carry over your MyPLAYER data from your PS4 / Xbox One to your Next-Gen console. They will be separate entities.

YouTuber Brotha Jones runs through all the key information about MyTeam

Now that is obviously frustrating, given that we expect NBA 2K21 to launch on current generation consoles in the first week of September, with the Next-Gen consoles not due for release until November.

This is a good two months of progression that could be made on MyPlayer, however it looks as though many people will opt to either wait for the Next-Gen release, or focus their time on MyTEAM, on which you will be able to carry over your data.

All-new MyPLAYER in Next-Gen?

But for those who are willing to wait for Next-Gen to get stuck into MyPLAYER, the suggestions are that it will definitely be worth the wait!

As can be found in the above thread, Reddit user u/yyy2k suggests that there will be a brand-new MyPLAYER experience on Next-Gen. What that entails exactly, we’ll have to wait and see.

But looking at the progression of MyPLAYER/MyCAREER throughout the 2K era, we are fully behind this and are very hopeful that it will indeed be worth the wait and that we will see a bigger, and better, MyPLAYER than ever before!