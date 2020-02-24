NBA 2K21 Cover Star: Who will grace the front of the next game?

There is still plenty of life left in NBA 2K20, but that hasn’t stopped us from prepping for the next release of the hit basketball sim – which will be the first on the next-generation of console gaming.

With a potential NBA Live revival on the cards – after EA Sports took a sabbatical on this years release – we’re sure the team at 2K central will be prepping hard to ensure that 2K21 is the best one yet!

As is the case with any sports title, there is always a battle to be named the coveted cover star for the hit basketball sim. Here is our early prediction for who we think will feature on the cover of NBA 2K21.

Who stars on 2K20?

Well, if you didn’t already know, there are three versions of NBA 2K20 available to purchase – with two different cover stars.

The standard and digital deluxe editions of NBA 2K20 are both fronted by Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who was one of the biggest transfers of the offseason coming into NBA 2K20.

THE BROW! AD features on the cover of NBA 2K20

The Legend Edition – which has previously been headed by the likes of Kobe Bryant – featured Dwyane Wade on this year’s cover after his retirement at the end of last season.

Here we will be looking at the cover star for the standard and digital deluxe versions only.

Who will feature on the cover of NBA 2K21?

Who will be the star of next years cover? Will we see more than one player feature on the cover for the first time since 2K16?

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis is very best that the NBA currently has to offer. He is the reigning MVP and hot favorite to make it back-to-back awards this year, his marketability continues to grow due to his ever-increasing popularity.

FREAK! Could it be a second appearance for Giannis?

Also, Giannis is eligible to sign a super-max contract in the summer and if he does – and he is expected too – then it makes sense to see the Freak back on the cover in 2K21.

Kevin Durant

Whilst KD and the Warriors may have failed with their quest for an elusive ‘three-peat’ last year, the Brooklyn Net’s man could make it a third NBA 2K cover appearance in 2K21, having featured on the covers of both 2K15 and 2K17.

THIRD TIME LUCKY? Could it be three teams, three covers for KD?

The 31-year-old made the switch from California to NYC when he swapped the Warriors for the Nets in the offseason and whilst he wouldn’t be a new signing per se, KD will be raring to go next season, as it is unlikely he will have played for the Nets due to his ongoing injury problems.

Kawhi Leonard

Last year’s NBA Finals MVP made the decision to switch Canada for America in the offseason as he joined the Los Angeles Clippers, who are still in search of their first NBA crown.

Whilst the season so far may have not lived up to the hype that surrounded them coming into it, we all know what Kawhi is capable of when the playoffs arrive and, with Paul George and co alongside him, he could well be set for a second consecutive ring.

Should that happen, and should Kawhi be the man to guide them there, then he’s sure to be hot property for both 2K Sports and EA Sports when they come looking for a cover star.

