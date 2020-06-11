BREAKING* NBA 2K21 Official Reveal Trailer Premieres on PS5: Release date, cover athlete & more

In its official premiere, we’ve finally gotten our first look at NBA 2K21 on PS5, and some juicy details as well!

In Sony’s PS5 reveal event, we finally got our first look into NBA 2K21 with the official reveal trailer.

While the trailer was short, it featured plenty of Zion Williamson, who we can now expect to be the cover star of the game.

While the trailer showed no regular in-game footage, it still looked amazing, and should generate plenty of hype from fans.

Towards the end of the NBA 2K21 official reveal trailer, we were also given a very fast glimpse at an expected release date, which was Fall 2020.

NBA 2K21 on PS5 will be the series leap to next gen, and will compete with the upcoming NBA Live 21 which is returning from a year-long hiatus.

All this combined means huge pressure for 2K Games to deliver big, and we have all the expectation they’ll do exactly that.

You can watch the official reveal trailer back on Sony’s PS5 reveal stream here.

As always stay tuned for all the latest on NBA 2K21 and the other big titles in the Sony PS5 reveal event.