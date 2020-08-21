NBA 2K21 MyTEAM: Trailer, New Features, The Exchange, MyTEAM Limited & more

One of NBA 2K’s most popular game mode is getting tons of new features and content in this year’s game.

Many player spend most of their NBA 2K played time in the MyTEAM game mode, and with tons of new features, that will likely be the case in NBA 2K21.

Here’s everything you need to know about NBA 2K21 MyTEAM.

MyTEAM Trailer

To get everyone hyped for the new MyTEAM changes in NBA 2K21, 2K have released an exciting new trailer to accompany huge sweeping changes to the mode.

You can watch the trailer below:

New Features

2K announced some new features coming to MyTEAM in NBA 2K21 via Courtside Report. Let’s break each down into the details.

MyTEAM Limited

The first major feature for NBA 2K21 is MyTEAM Limited. This is a game mode that will challenge players by limiting roster options in new ways every weekend and pitting them into 5v5 games.

You’ll be chasing new Championship Rings with each MyTEAM Limited weekend, a tiered prize that will offer a “VERY high end” grand prize card if you collect every Championship Ring in a season.

MyTEAM Limited will constantly shake up the MyTEAM meta and challenge players to get their team building skills together fast. Just remember that this game mode will only be available from Friday-Sunday.

MyTEAM Unlimited 2.0

Another game mode coming to NBA 2K21 MyTEAM is MyTEAM Unlimited 2.0 which is making its return.

IT’S BACK: NBA MyTEAM Unlimited is back as version 2.0

MyTEAM Unlimited 2.0 will pit players against each other in 9 leagues that will each consist of 12 games. Players can progress through the leagues by meeting win requirements for each that will get steadily more challenging.

Even if you don’t win enough to move on, you will still have to win enough to maintain your spot! That means you’re always playing for your league life.

Seasons

NBA 2K21 MyTEAM will feature a new seasonal system that will introduce new rewards and game modes all year.

TILL NEXT SEASON: Seasonal rewards will shake up MyTEAM all year

This will include new cumulative win prizes, vault prizes, combinations for The Exchange and more. Speaking of The Exchange…

The Exchange

MyTEAM is finally getting a new way to make use of cards you pull that you don’t need, The Exchange.

RECYCLING: The Exchange lets you turn cards you don’t need into big rewards

The exchange will allow players to turn in and exchange cards for prizes – and will come with timed challenges and requirements for the cards you can trade in.

For example, you might have 15 days to trade in cards that fit the description of “a Western Conference PG with a minimum 90 rating”. The harder the challenge, the better the rewards.

Badge Customization

MyTEAM lacks in one area outside of roster customization, personalization. When everyone is using the top meta cards, and there’s no way to change them up, the mode can seem stale at times.

In NBA 2K21, a personalizing feature is returning to MyTEAM, badge customization.

Badge customization will allow you to choose how your cards gear out, and as a result, how you play the game.

Ascension

The MyTEAM rewards system has at times come under fire for what some feel emulates slot machine style mechanics. In NBA 2K21, this is getting shaken up with Ascension.

PICK AND ROLL WITH IT: Ascension is the new reward system for NBA 2K21 MyTEAM

Ascension is a card minigame where players will use a limited number of picks on a selection of face-down cards.

There will be one “grand prize” card that you’re flipping for, and as you flip, you can find cards that will advance you to the next tier of selection (and give rewards along the way).