NBA 2K21 Editions: Price, rewards, Legend, Digital Deluxe, cover athlete & more

We’re expecting a few different editions of NBA 2K21 with different rewards. What will they be?

We finally got a taste of what NBA 2K21 has to offer, but there’s still some things we have left to learn. And we have plenty of high hopes for things like MyLEAGUE, MyCAREER, Park, and more.

But for now, let’s go over the different NBA 2K21 editions you’ll be able to purchase come release day, what they will likely include, and how much they should cost.

Editions

TOP SPOT- Zion Williamson has a huge role, being the only player shown in the NBA 2K21 reveal trailer

NBA 2K games come in many different editions. Each edition will have its own cover athlete and rewards package.

Using past releases as reference and some current predictions, we expect three different editions of NBA 2K21.

That will likely be the Standard Edition, the Digital Deluxe Edition, and the Legend Edition.

Price

HOW MUCH?- We don’t have the price for NBA 2K21 just yet, but we do have some educated guesses

NBA 2K21 doesn’t have an official price tag yet, but we can make some educated guesses thanks to previous releases.

We expect the Standard Edition will cost around £55 (or $60), the Digital Deluxe Edition will cost around £65 (or $75), and the Legend Edition will cost around £90 ($100).

Rewards

HEAD START- What rewards will come with the different NBA 2K21 editions?

Buying different editions of NBA 2K21 will likely mean different rewards packages.

If previous releases are anything to go on, these reward packages should break down like this:

Standard Edition: No extra rewards, base game.

Digital Deluxe Edition: Extra VC, MyTEAM Points, MyCAREER skill points, MyPLAYER clothing, MyTEAM packs, and a cover athlete card for MyTEAM.

Legend Edition: More than double the extra VC, more than double the MyTEAM Points, double the MyCAREER skill points, MyPLAYER clothing, MyPLAYER shoes, double the MyTEAM packs, two different cover athlete cards for MyTEAM.

Cover Athletes

FACE OF THE PLACE- There are likely 3 cover athletes to be announced by 2K Games, who will they be?

NBA 2K21 should have several different cover athletes across the editions we expect to come release day.

Here’s our predictions for what these editions will be, and who will be on the front of the box.

Standard Edition – Zion Williamson

Digital Deluxe Edition – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Legend Edition – Kobe Bryant

