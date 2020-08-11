NBA 2K21 Ratings Predictions: Los Angeles Lakers – LeBron, Anthony Davis, Kuzma & more

They are the favourites to be the title holders heading into 2021, but how will they line up on 2K?

The hype around NBA 2K21 is building as we saw our first glimpse at gameplay on current-gen consoles.

With that in mind, it’s time to get stuck into some ratings predictions for the upcoming title. We’ll begin with the favourites to pick up the NBA crown down in the NBA bubble in Orlando, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lakers to remain a fan favourite

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a go-to team for many players in NBA 2K20. That will be no different in 2K21.

LeBron and AD will remain Lakers in the 2021 campaign and if we’re being honest, that’s all you really need when it comes to playing NBA 2K!

Strength in depth isn’t the Lakers strong suit, they don’t possess a wealth of talent but that pairing can tear any NBA side apart on any given night so it’s not the biggest issue in the world!

LeBron James – 97 OVR

He was 97-rated at the beginning of NBA 2K20 and we imagine he’ll be there or thereabouts in NBA 2K21.

He’s no longer the 2K poster boy that he was in years gone by, but that’s not to say that his popularity isn’t still off the charts!

GOAT! He was amongst the top rated players on 2K20, we’re sure he’ll stay put for 2K21.

He has played in a variety of positions for the Lakers this season – including the odd appearance at point guard – but we’re sure he’ll still be amongst the best power forwards when 2K21 drops!

Anthony Davis – 96 OVR

The other half of the Los Angeles power duo, ‘The Brow’ himself, Anthony Davis.

POWER DUO! Few duos can compare to AD and LBJ!

The 6’10” centre had the eyes of the NBA world on him when he made the switch from New Orleans to Los Angeles ahead of the 2020 campaign, and it’s safe to say, he’s lived up to the hype.

Davis is averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Lakers as they continue their quest towards a first NBA title since 2010. An increase to a 96 seems likely.

Kyle Kuzma – 80 OVR

The Lakers may have that star duo of LBJ and AD, but the sides strength in depth is what leaves many sceptical about their title prospects.

KUZ! The hot prospect hasn’t quite lived up to the hype.

Kuzma hasn’t kicked on like many people anticipated he would. His averages have dropped significantly this season, averaging just 12.8 point per game.

He started NBA 2K20 as an 84 OVR, he currently sits at 76 OVR and we imagine he’ll be no higher than 80 by the time NBA 2K21 comes around.

JaVale McGee – 80 OVR

JaVale McGee is another player who has seen a decrease in his averages during the current campaign, but it’s hardly surprising given the arrival of AD.

The 7’0″ centre has still been a decent squad rotation player for the Lakers and, when AD has opted for a PF role instead of his usual role at centre, McGee has stepped up to the plate consistently.

He’s not done anything significant to suggest a big upgrade, but an 80 OVR seems fair.

Danny Green – 77 OVR

Another player who has seen a slight drop in scoring form this season is veteran shooting guard, Danny Green.

The 33-year-old is looking for back-to-back NBA titles after joining the Lakers from defending champs the Toronto Raptors, but has only averaged 8.1 points per game so far this season.

We can’t see his rating increasing from the 77 he started 2K20 with and whilst it could quite realistically drop somewhat, we’re sticking him at 77 again for 2K21.

Alex Caruso – 75 OVR

He’s become a bit of a meme within the NBA world, but Alex Caruso has been quite invaluable to the Lakers this season.

FAN FAVOURITE! Caruso was part of the MyTEAM FF campaign in 2K20

His averages aren’t what they have been in previous years, but he has appeared far more for the Lakers than he has in his career to date and, with a title run in to come, his place in the squad is as important as any.

He won’t be a top-rated player on 2K21, but 75 OVR seems fair for the fan favourite.

