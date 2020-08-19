NBA 2K21 Ratings Predictions: Milwaukee Bucks – Giannis Antetokunmpo, Middleton, Lopez & more

They have the NBA’s Most Valuable Player at their helm, but how will they lineup in NBA 2K21?

It’s crunch time in the NBA, both in real life as we enter the playoffs, and virtually as we head down the stretch towards the release of 2K21!

One team who are sure to be a key component of both is the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis and co are favourites to win the Eastern Conference, whilst they are undoubtedly going to be a fan favourite on 2K!

Here is how we see them lining up on NBA 2K21.

Giannis to lead the way

It doesn’t take a genius to work this one out, Giannis will be the star man in Milwaukee for another year on 2K21.

The Greek Freak just keeps getting better and better and – at just 25 years of age – he won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

He’s got a solid core around him too, so there is always that outlet for the rare occasions that Giannis isn’t up to scratch.

Giannis Antetokunmpo – 98 OVR

We really are running out of superlatives to describe this man.

He’s well on course for a second consecutive MVP award and, should he go on to win the NBA title this season, he could quite feasibly collect the NBA DPOTY and the NBA Finals MVP award to go along with it.

He should be the highest-rated player in NBA 2K21, and we believe he will be.

Khris Middleton – 88 OVR

The Bucks shooting guard is currently enjoying the finest scoring season of his career, whilst averaging less minutes than in any of his previous six seasons in Milwaukee.

20.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists in just under 30 minutes per game is the line for the 29-year-old.

He has a big part to play in their playoff run, and should be the number two to Giannis on NBA 2K21.

Eric Bledsoe – 84 OVR

His numbers have dropped slightly in the 2019/20 campaign, but there’s no doubt that Eric Bledsoe is still a crucial element to this Bucks team.

The 31-year-old point guard has been a mainstay in the Bucks five during his three years in Wisconsin and, like Bledsoe, he will need to bring his a-game to the playoffs if they are to avoid another disappointing early exit.

He was 85-rated at the beginning of 2K20. We think that will drop to an 84, but a big performance in the playoffs could change that.

Donte DiVincenzo – 80 OVR

He’s been somewhat of a revelation for the Bucks this year, but on a low key scale.

DiVincenzo has featured in 63 games for the Bucks this year and, whilst he’s averaging just 9.2 PPG, the 23-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers for the Eastern Conference leaders.

He doesn’t pull up any trees, but he’s a solid part of the Bucks core and should receive a substantial upgrade heading into 2K21.

Brook Lopez – 79 OVR

The 32-year-old seems to have been in and around the NBA forever, but Brook Lopez is still putting up numbers that justify his place at a NBA contender.

The 7’0″ centre averages just 12 points per game, but with Giannis running the paint, that’s no surprise! His 31.4% 3P% isn’t bad either!

He’ll be around the 80 OVR mark on NBA 2K21, we think he’ll be just under at 79 OVR.

George Hill – 78 OVR

With 12 NBA seasons under his belt, it’s safe to say George Hill is an NBA veteran.

The 34-year-old is still a solid part of this Bucks side and, despite his minutes averages doing down each season, he will still have a key role to play this season and further forward.

He won’t be in the eighties in NBA 2K21, but he’ll still be a decent squad rotation player nonetheless.

