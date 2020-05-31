NBA 2K21 PS4: Backwards compatibility, next gen & more

Most fans are anxiously awaiting 2K’s leap to next gen, but will it be playable on PS4?

NBA 2K21 will be the series debut on the next gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Fans are anxiously waiting to see how next gen technology will look on the court. But some aren’t ready to upgrade consoles just yet.

So will NBA 2K21 be playable on the PS4 and Xbox One?

NBA 2K21 on PS4

Despite all the hype surrounding NBA 2K21’s release on the next gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X, the game will indeed release on the PS4 and Xbox One as well.

That means you won’t need to upgrade your console to enjoy the game.

NBA 2K21 on next gen

UPGRADE- James Harden looks on to next gen capabilities

But while you will be able to play NBA 2K21 on your PS4 and Xbox One, you might be missing out on the huge potential of next gen consoles.

With more processing power, we expect this game to take huge leaps for the NBA 2K series.

We expect better looking crowds than ever with the extra processing room, and even more realistic graphical details.

Not only is next gen knocking, but 2K Games also has to compete once more with the returning NBA Live series, and NBA Live 21.

Because of all this pressure on 2K Games to deliver big with this year’s game, it should be fantastic.

Backwards compatibility

Because of backwards compatibility, even if the game was exclusively developed for release on next gen consoles, you’d still be able to play it on the PS4 and Xbox One.

Thankfully things won’t come to this, because the game has been developed with these consoles in mind.

Despite the strength of backwards compatibility, you will not be able to play NBA 2K21 on your PS3 or Xbox 360.

